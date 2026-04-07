ASHLEY INTRODUCES ASHLEY LUXE WITH HAILEE STEINFELD AS THE FACE OF THE BRAND'S MODERN EVOLUTION

Ashley Luxe debuts with five distinct collections: Bracken, Neo, Calden, Modero, and Whitehaven, each blending refined craftsmanship with livable comfort. The collection is available to shop now, both online and in-store at Ashley locations nationwide.

Ashley Luxe Collections

Bracken: A grounded union of natural materials and structured silhouettes. Bracken exudes quiet character with modern designs softened by the warmth and versatility of a French oak finish.

A grounded union of natural materials and structured silhouettes. Bracken exudes quiet character with modern designs softened by the warmth and versatility of a French oak finish. Neo: A refined study in tone and texture. Neo carries timeless restraint in every piece, balancing tactile materials with graceful geometry to soften modern spaces.

A refined study in tone and texture. Neo carries timeless restraint in every piece, balancing tactile materials with graceful geometry to soften modern spaces. Calden: Sophistication you can settle into. Calden is designed for lasting appeal with inviting textures and a sleek, low-profile silhouette that's customizable to your lifestyle.

Sophistication you can settle into. Calden is designed for lasting appeal with inviting textures and a sleek, low-profile silhouette that's customizable to your lifestyle. Modero: A modern spin on motion seating. Modero is tailored for today in every detail, with an adjustable recline that prioritizes comfort and an understated design that elevates your style.

A modern spin on motion seating. Modero is tailored for today in every detail, with an adjustable recline that prioritizes comfort and an understated design that elevates your style. Whitehaven: Comfort rich in character. Whitehaven is invitingly refined, enhancing contemporary design with gentle curves, deep seating, and modular capabilities to fit your lifestyle.

"Ashley Luxe represents an exciting expansion of how we serve our customers and elevate the home experience," said Todd Wanek, President and CEO of Ashley. "Grounded in the quality, comfort and value the Ashley brand is known for, this collection delivers a more elevated design expression, with craftsmanship and details that feel refined—while remaining within reach. By offering Ashley Luxe alongside our broader assortment, we're creating more opportunity for customers to find pieces that reflect their personal style and the way they live."

The launch is supported by a fashion-forward television spot that opens with Steinfeld searching her closet for something to wear, and finding nothing. Wandering through her penthouse apartment, she's struck by the elevated look and feel of her Ashley Luxe furniture. Acting on impulse, she cuts into her Ashley Luxe Calden sectional and fashions a dramatic gown from the upholstery, bringing the brand's "Live In Luxe" mantra to life. The spot will air on broadcast, CTV, streaming video, and Ashley's owned channels. View the spot HERE.

"Design has always been part of my life. My mom is an interior designer, so home has always been a place of inspiration for me," said Hailee Steinfeld. "With Ashley Luxe, every piece is designed to spark self-expression, giving you the freedom to be the artist of your own space with style that truly feels like home. The pieces feel beautiful and elevated while still being accessible, which made working with Ashley Luxe feel like a natural fit for me."

Steinfeld and Ashley Luxe will continue their relationship with new activations and partnership extensions coming soon. For more information about Ashley Luxe and to shop the collection, visit https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/luxe and follow along with Ashley on socials.

About Ashley

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the largest furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling home furnishing brands with more than 1,100 store locations in over 75 countries. Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at www.ashley.com. Connect on social media through Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, and check out our design-focused boards on Pinterest.

Media Contact:

Sharon Okaah

[email protected]

(615) 921-8730

SOURCE Ashley