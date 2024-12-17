Ashley Little Promoted to Senior Vice President at LPL Solar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LPL Solar LLC is proud to announce that Ashley Little has been promoted to Senior Vice President. This promotion recognizes her leadership and contributions to the company and the solar industry.

Ashley brings over 16 years of experience in construction and an impressive track record of managing and delivering large-scale projects, including high-rises, airports, and seaports. Seven years ago, she shifted her focus to solar energy. Since then, she has managed 29 solar projects totaling over 4.371 gigawatts (GW). Since the inception of LPL Solar in 2021, Ashley has led our management team on over $1.8B of solar projects.

In 2019, Ashley's achievements were recognized by Engineering News-Record (ENR), which named her one of the "Top Young Construction Professionals in the Southeast USA." In 2020, ENR included Ashley in their prestigious "National Top 20 Under 40" list.

Ashley is a graduate of the University of Florida, where she earned her bachelor's degree in construction management, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She is also a licensed general contractor in Florida.

"Ashley's drive and leadership have been instrumental in LPL Solar's rapid growth and success," said Mike Little, President of LPL Solar. "Her expertise and vision are invaluable as we continue to expand our impact in the renewable energy sector."

About LPL Solar LLC

LPL Solar LLC is a distinguished leader in the construction of utility-scale solar power plants, renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability. With a strong emphasis on self-perform capabilities, LPL Solar caters to a diverse clientele, including independent power producers and utility companies. The company offers comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, covering a broad spectrum of energy infrastructure, including PV Plants, Substations, Switchyards, and cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Learn more at www.LPLSolar.com.

