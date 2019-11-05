Ashley Stewart® Unveils Exclusive Loni Love Holiday Collection

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ashley Stewart® , the leading lifestyle, fashion and social commerce brand, is excited to announce an exclusive holiday collection in partnership with Loni Love, long-time friend, two-time Finding Ashley Stewart finale host, Emmy Award winning comedian, actress, author and Celebrity Host of The Real.

Launching just in time for the upcoming holiday season, the 2019 Fall/Winter collection consists of trend-focused pieces curated by the comedic icon herself, offering the perfect holiday wardrobe for the modern day woman.

"As someone that has been wearing Ashley Stewart for as long as I can remember, collaborating with the Ashley family on my first-ever fashion partnership has been a dream come true," said Loni Love. "Ashley Stewart is so much more than a clothing brand; it's a movement and a lifestyle empowering and changing the lives of every day women. After serving as the host of the Finding Ashley Stewart finale for two consecutive years, I've experienced that sense of community firsthand. I'm honored and so excited to grow my partnership with Ashley Stewart by curating this year's Fall/Winter holiday collection, and can't wait to see how my curvy community rocks these looks all season long!"

Incorporating festive holiday colors, textiles, and textures, the exclusive Ashley Stewart X Loni Love Holiday collection includes 10 special occasion styles hand-selected by Loni. Offering consumers a peek into Loni's Ashley Stewart closet, each of these pieces aims to seamlessly fit into Loni's lifestyle and yours with festive loungewear for hanging out with family at home to statement styles ready for the spotlight, so everyone has the chance to rock their favorite style just like Loni Love this holiday season. The Loni Love x Ashley Stewart Holiday Collection is available for purchase beginning today in-stores and online at AshleyStewart.com in sizes 10 – 3X, and ranging in price from $40 – $80.

"Ashley Stewart has always strived to be more than a retailer, standing for individuality, community, and fun," said James Rhee, Ashley Stewart Chairman and CEO. "Loni Love has been a great friend and ally in our mission for years. Partnering with her on this holiday collection and her first fashion partnership was a natural progression of our friendship and we couldn't be happier to share her collection with the Ashley family."

About Ashley Stewart

Ashley Stewart is a global fashion and lifestyle brand that has propelled itself to be on the vanguard of social commerce and purpose-driven business. Since its founding in 1991 in Brooklyn, New York, Ashley Stewart has always stood for uncompromising style, fashion, confidence & empowerment for the woman who flaunts her curves. Today, Ashley Stewart offers the hottest looks with 88 stores across the United States, a leading and global e-commerce presence at www.ashleystewart.com , a powerful social media presence @byashleystewart and a growing multimedia and events arm at AshleyTV . Every year, through the Finding Ashley Stewart Tour, Ashley Stewart traverses the country looking to recognize women who embody the ideals of the Ashley Stewart women: kindness, resilience, confidence, and community leadership. Through #ASGives, Ashley Stewart engages in programs such as the #AshleyCollegeTour to make long-term investments into the communities that have supported the brand for close to 30 years.

About Loni Love

Loni Love is a comedienne, actress, 2-time NAACP Image Award and Emmy winning co-host of TV's "The Real" and the nationally syndicated radio show "Café Mocha".

