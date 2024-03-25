Ashore Resort & Beach Club Celebrates Its First Summer Season Following Extensive Transformation with Opening Offer and Signature Programming

Guests and locals to enjoy five distinct culinary experiences, vibrant nightlife, beachfront bliss and premier access to downtown Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An oceanfront haven nestled along Ocean City, Maryland's pristine shores, Ashore Resort & Beach Club is excited to announce its inaugural summer season following an extensive resort transformation. With the completed comprehensive property-wide reimagination, the resort has established a new standard for destination travel along the Maryland coast, receiving recent acclaim by USAToday as one of the " 10 Best New Hotels Across the US " for 2024. With exclusive beachfront access, the resort's prime location is thoughtfully positioned to offer guests the best of both worlds – secluded beachfront serenity and convenient access to the vibrant energy of downtown Ocean City. To celebrate the kick off to the 2024 season, Ashore Resort is offering guests up to 30% off using code 14KICK. Offer valid now for stays from April 29, 2024 - June 27, 2024.

Shore Deck, Ashore Resort & Beach Club

General Manager Kane Kennedy shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, noting, "There's a genuine buzz and sense of collective pride at Ashore Resort & Beach Club as we gear up for our first summer season now that the full transformation is complete. Our team is eager to welcome guests and create memorable summer moments, whether it's through our coastal-inspired dining outlets, vibrant lineup of events and activities, or just the simple pleasure of a picture perfect day at the beach. We've curated a range of experiences to keep guests thoroughly entertained throughout their stay in Ocean City."

The resort's lively programming for locals and travelers will kick off on Memorial Day Weekend. Guests can enjoy:

An upbeat ambiance with daily Live Music

Happy Hour specials including $2 Miller Lites , $5 Burley Oaks , $6 Crushes and more

specials including , , Crushes and more Weekend Brunch with coastal menu and $7 Tito's Handmade Vodka Build-Your-Own Bloody Marys

with coastal menu and Tito's Handmade Vodka Build-Your-Own Bloody Marys Official Kickoff to Summer Memorial Day Weekend festivities with live music and beachfront cookouts

festivities with live music and beachfront cookouts Beachfront Yoga and Miami-style Food and Beverage Service on the sand

and Miami-style Food and Beverage Service on the sand Rejuvenating Recovery IVs every weekend in partnership with East Coast IV's

A comprehensive list of seasonal happenings can be found here .

The resort will also be offering exclusive packages to complement major cultural moments in the city including:

Oceans Calling Festival ( September 26-29 ) and Country Calling Festival ( October 4 + 5): Maximize your festival enjoyment at Ashore Resort with a Hangover Brunch and Recovery IV's for two. Ashore will host after parties and thoughtful programming and pop-ups during both festivals.

Accommodations and Dining:

Ashore Resort features 250 fully renovated guest rooms and suites, including 15 spacious multi-room suites, designed to cater to individuals, families, and groups of all sizes. Guests can enjoy modern décor, plush bedding, and private balconies offering stunning beach views. Culinary enthusiasts will delight in the resort's five new coastal-inspired restaurant concepts from newly appointed Executive Chef Nathan Leonard:

Upscale Tide Room offering Ocean City's best ocean views with indoor and outdoor dining

offering best ocean views with indoor and outdoor dining Relaxing and vibey Wahoo Beach Bar with live bands, beach menu and cocktails served in signature Ashore Coconuts

with live bands, beach menu and cocktails served in signature Ashore Coconuts The Tap Room offering a late night menu and place to watch all the local teams

offering a late night menu and place to watch all the local teams Local culinary details and gourmet coffees from Ashore Things

Indoor-Outdoor Beach Club, The Shore Deck, offering a place to work and relax from morning to late night

Wedding, Meetings and Events:

Ashore Resort & Beach Club offers one of the only Ocean City destinations for beachfront weddings, making it a top choice for brides and grooms looking for a coastal affair. With 14 meeting rooms and 40,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor function spaces, Ashore Resort provides the perfect setting for any event, complemented by bespoke services and attention to detail. The Ballroom and picturesque Beachside Pavilion serve as ideal backdrops for memorable gatherings, such as wedding receptions, private beach parties and team building activities. For information on special events at Ashore, please contact Katie Kosgrove at [email protected] .

ABOUT ASHORE RESORT & BEACH CLUB

A luxurious haven nestled along Ocean City's pristine shores, the newly reimagined Ashore Resort & Beach Club beckons travelers with its contemporary charm and captivating ocean views. Ashore has established a fresh standard for destination travel along the Maryland coast with its prime beachfront location, breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, impeccable accommodations, and world-class dining. The resort comprises 250 fully renovated guest rooms and suites, including 15 multi-room suites, catering to individuals, families and groups of all sizes, and features modern decor, luxurious bedding, and private balconies with scenic beachfront views. Five new coastal-inspired restaurant concepts offer guests and visitors several dining options from day to night, including the Tide Room and Wahoo Beach Bar. In addition to its accommodations and dining options, Ashore offers 14 meeting rooms with 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor flexible function spaces, a Ballroom with 7,500 square feet that can accommodate up to 1,000 people and a Beachside Pavilion perfect for wedding receptions, private beach parties and team building activities. With an outdoor pool, beachfront cabanas, and a fully serviced beach, Ashore emerges as the ultimate destination for luxury hospitality along the captivating coast of Maryland. Ashore Resort & Beach Club is located at 10100 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842.

ABOUT HEI HOTELS & RESORTS

HEI Hotels & Resorts, headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., is a leading hospitality investment and management company that owns or operates 100+ luxury, upper-upscale and upscale independent and branded hotels and resorts throughout the United States. HEI's branding partners include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Choice and Wyndham. The company is renowned for its commitment to its associates under the culture of HEI Loves, its revenue management, profit contribution and empirically based real estate value creation, driven by a full complement of proprietary software tools to set and exceed targets on a fully integrated basis. HEI works hand-in-hand with institutional capital partners on existing assets under management as well as sponsored acquisition opportunities.

SOURCE Ashore Resort & Beach Club