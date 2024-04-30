ASI Acquires Promo-Focused Events and Media Portfolio from PRINTING United Alliance

TREVOSE, Pa., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI), the leading technology, marketing and information provider in the $26.1 billion promotional products industry, today announced it has acquired a promo-focused events and media portfolio from PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive nonprofit, member-based printing and graphic arts association in North America.

Under the agreement, ASI acquired the Alliance's Power Meetings events and Print & Promo Marketing media brand and formed a new, long-term strategic partnership with the Alliance. The mutually beneficial partnership between the two formidable forces paves the way for members of both organizations to capitalize on the increasing convergence of promo products and print distributors, printing and apparel and promo decoration.

"Today's deal marks a new era and transformative leap for both ASI and our industry," said Timothy M. Andrews, ASI president and CEO. "To drive growth in the promo industry, collaboration is imperative. Considering that 20% of ASI distributors have ties to the print sector and a similar proportion of screen printers have expanded into promo, the potential for synergy is clear. By pooling talents across promo, screen printing, print and decorating, we'll create a dynamic marketplace unparalleled in its scope and possibilities, while bringing together ASI suppliers, decorators and distributors at more relationship-building events than ever before."

Dave Leskusky, president of PRINTING United Alliance , emphasized the strategic significance of ASI's acquisition. "The investment that ASI has made sets the stage for co-marketing of events and trade shows, joint education at events, and more," Leskusky said. "For the many printers and print distributors evaluating promo products or interested in expanding their promo business, this partnership offers access to ASI, the promo industry's leading service provider. For ASI suppliers and distributors who decorate in-house, this exciting relationship delivers invaluable support, education, research, events and expert guidance on the best techniques and technology to help them more effectively and efficiently decorate promo products."

Effective immediately, ASI assumes ownership of:

Events: Five Power Meetings and Power House hosted-buyer events strategically located across key markets.





Five Power Meetings and Power House hosted-buyer events strategically located across key markets. Media: Print & Promo Marketing (PPM) magazine, daily e-newsletter, media website and free Print & Promo Marketing Product Search tool, providing ASI members with an expanded toolkit of resources and technology.

ASI and the Alliance are also teaming up to offer an ASI Promo Products Knowledge Center along with promo-focused education sessions at September's PRINTING United Expo, the largest printing and graphic arts trade show in the Americas. In turn, the Alliance will offer print-focused educational content at all three of ASI's large trade shows.

To ensure continuity, ASI will preserve the Alliance's media and event branding and the Alliance will continue to manage its scheduled 2024 hosted-buyer events.

Promo products – a.k.a. swag (Stuff.We.All.Get) – are items like T-shirts, water bottles, mugs and pens imprinted with logos to market a company, product, achievement or event, or thank clients or employees, and typically given away for free. They're used by virtually every business in America.

About ASI

The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®; asicentral.com) serves a network of 25,000 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $26.1 billion promotional products industry. ASI's flagship product, the technology platform ESP®, manages the industry's entire supply and marketing chain.

