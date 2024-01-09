Savannah Bananas' Jesse Cole Gets ASI Trade Show Singing, Dancing and Vying for Logoed Underwear

News provided by

Advertising Specialty Institute

09 Jan, 2024, 16:18 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A standing-room-only crowd at ASI Show Orlando went bananas when Jesse Cole, owner of exhibition baseball team the Savannah Bananas, hit the stage in his iconic yellow tuxedo and top hat. "It's show time," Cole said.

Continue Reading
Savannah Bananas showman Jesse Cole gets trade show audience dancing
Savannah Bananas showman Jesse Cole gets trade show audience dancing
A pair of popular Savannah Bananas logoed underwear
A pair of popular Savannah Bananas logoed underwear

Promotional products distributors attending ASI's three-day trade show at the Orange County Convention Center January 3-5, were soon belting out Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" during a sing-off, vying for a pair of Cole's banana-branded tighty-whities. "Best promo item we've ever had," Cole said. "Create a moment, get people talking – that's what people remember."

Promo products – a.k.a. swag (Stuff.We.All.Get) – are items imprinted with logos or slogans to market a company, brand, product, achievement or event, and to thank employees or clients, and typically given away free. ASI's trade show attracted 4,500 promotional products buyers and sellers.

"ASI Orlando 2024 – where innovation met inspiration," said Timothy M. Andrews, president and CEO of ASI, the most authoritative technology, marketing and information provider in the $25.8 billion promo products industry. According to ASI Research, Florida alone contributed $1.7 billion of the $9.9 billion in promo products sold last year across the South.

Cole launched a baseball phenomenon, earning 1 billion social media views, with half a million fans on a ticket waiting list. His team plays a unique brand of "banana ball" that includes modified rules and choreographed players dancing in yellow uniforms, with stilt walkers, flaming bats and more.

"We're not in the baseball business," Cole said. "We're in the entertainment business."

Another of the trade show's keynote speakers, Beth Paretta, described her inspiring journey from a 5-year-old race car fan to leading the first women-forward INDYCAR team.

Mary Smith, of I Can Market That, loved the challenge Paretta gave the audience: Consider how much you can accomplish in the same number of seconds a racing team crew has during a pit stop. "I thought, 'I could make a cold call in 6.2 seconds,'" Smith said. "She was a very good speaker and made me laugh."

About ASI
The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®; asicentral.com) serves a network of 25,000 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $25.8 billion promotional products industry. ASI's flagship product, the technology platform ESP®, manages the industry's entire supply and marketing chain.

SOURCE Advertising Specialty Institute

Also from this source

ASI Selects The Stanley Quencher As Its 2023 "Product of the Year"

ASI Selects The Stanley Quencher As Its 2023 "Product of the Year"

The Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI), the foremost research authority in the $25.8 billion promotional products industry, has officially...
ASI Reports $25.8 Billion Swag Industry Roaring Back To Pre-Pandemic Levels

ASI Reports $25.8 Billion Swag Industry Roaring Back To Pre-Pandemic Levels

The most authoritative and comprehensive research report in the promotional products industry, the State of the Industry published by the Advertising ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.