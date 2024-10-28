ASI Unveils 2024's Most Powerful People In Promo Products Industry

TREVOSE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Specialty Institute ® (ASI) today revealed the 2024 Counselor Power 50 list of the most influential entrepreneurs and executives driving innovation in the $26.1 billion promotional products industry. Topping the list is Geiger President/CEO Jo-an Lantz, who claimed the No. 1 spot after ranking No. 5 in 2023. This marks Lantz' 19th appearance on the Counselor Power 50.

Geiger President/CEO Jo-an Lantz, No. 1 on the 2024 Counselor Power 50

"It's an honor to celebrate the trailblazers and visionaries shaping the future of the promotional products industry," said Timothy M. Andrews, president and CEO of ASI, the premier technology, marketing and information provider in the promo industry. The annual Power 50 ranking is released by ASI's Counselor magazine, a trusted source for promotional product trends, market data and industry news for 70 years.

ASI celebrated the Counselor Power 50 at a celebratory dinner during its annual ASI Power Summit, an industry networking and education event featuring top speakers like Democratic Political Strategist Donna Brazile and former Republican U.S. House Representative Will Hurd at the Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego, CA.

During an onstage Q&A with Andrews, Brazile and Hurd sparked a bipartisan discussion on political tensions and the future of the country. "More unites us than divides us," Hurd said, reminding everyone of the power of collaboration in turbulent times. Brazile said, "We need to just stop thinking about what makes us different. We are together. We just don't think of ourselves as being one people, but we are."

The top leaders on the 2024 Counselor Power 50 are, in order:

No. 1: Jo-an Lantz , President/CEO, Geiger

, President/CEO, Geiger No. 2: CJ Schmidt , CEO, Hit Promotional Products

, CEO, Hit Promotional Products No. 3: Jeremy Lott , President/CEO, SanMar

, President/CEO, SanMar No. 4: Kevin Lyons-Tarr and Suzanne Worwood , 4imprint, CEO and Senior VP of Merchandising and Supply Chain, respectively

, 4imprint, CEO and Senior VP of Merchandising and Supply Chain, respectively No. 5: Greg Muzzillo and Vera Muzzillo , founder and CEO, respectively, Proforma

, founder and CEO, respectively, Proforma No. 6: Frank Myers , CEO, S&S Activewear

, CEO, S&S Activewear No. 7: Marc Simon , CEO, HALO Branded Solutions

, CEO, HALO Branded Solutions No. 8 Larry Zavadil and Justin Zavadil , Founder/CEO and President, respectively, American Solutions for Business

, Founder/CEO and President, respectively, American Solutions for Business No. 9: Chris Anderson , CEO, HPG

, CEO, HPG No. 10: Jay Deutsch , CEO, BDA

Lantz earned this year's top spot for her leadership in international expansion, spearheading strategic acquisitions in Europe that solidified the Lewiston, ME-headquartered firm as one of the most formidable distributors in the United Kingdom. Under Lantz's leadership, Geiger remains a major player in North America, with $330.3 million in 2023 domestic revenue, while pioneering sustainability efforts in the industry.

About ASI

The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®, asicentral.com ) serves a network of 25,000 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $26.1 billion promotional products industry.

