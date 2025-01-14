ASI Unveils ESP+ Stores: Revolutionizing E-Commerce for Business Growth

TREVOSE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A major breakthrough in e-commerce is here. ESP+ Stores, launched today by the Advertising Specialty Institute ® (ASI), the leading global resource for the $26.1 billion promotional products industry, combines simplicity and innovation to empower businesses to grow faster and connect more effectively. By integrating branded online storefronts with a seamless platform, this solution transforms how businesses create, manage and fulfill custom orders.

ESP+ Stores eliminates inefficiencies by uniting every step of the process, from storefront setup to order delivery, into one streamlined system on the ESP+ technology platform. Whether it's building an online shop for a corporate event or curating branded gifts for employees, businesses can now deliver professional, scalable solutions in minutes.

The promo products industry, known for items like branded pens, t-shirts and mugs, is a key player in marketing strategies across countless sectors. These products help businesses and organizations promote their brand, events or causes by delivering tangible, memorable items that reinforce their message.

"This innovation redefines how companies connect and collaborate," said Timothy M. Andrews, ASI president and CEO. "With ESP+ Stores, businesses can enhance customer loyalty, improve efficiency, and capture new growth opportunities in today's fast-paced e-commerce world."

How ESP+ Stores Works

Imagine setting up a custom online store for a corporate milestone, featuring products like personalized tumblers, branded apparel and awards. ESP+ Stores handles it all – creating the shop, managing orders, and ensuring timely fulfillment – without the need for technical expertise.

Key Features of ESP+ Stores:

Custom Online Shops: Launch sleek, branded stores in minutes for a modern, personalized shopping experience.

Launch sleek, branded stores in minutes for a modern, personalized shopping experience. Effortless Fulfillment: Streamline order management to save time and reduce errors.

Streamline order management to save time and reduce errors. Massive Product Access: Leverage the industry's largest library of products with up-to-date information.

Leverage the industry's largest library of products with up-to-date information. Unified Workflow: Integrate every stage of the supply chain for unmatched efficiency.

Integrate every stage of the supply chain for unmatched efficiency. Revenue Opportunities: Quickly launch niche stores to capitalize on trends and retain customers.

Driving Innovation and Growth

ESP+ Stores reflects a bold step forward, enabling businesses to adapt to evolving markets and exceed client expectations. "This solution gives companies the tools they need to succeed in a competitive landscape," added Andrews. "By simplifying workflows and enhancing collaboration, ESP+ Stores positions businesses to thrive."

For more information, visit asicentral.com/esp+stores.

About ASI

The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®, asicentral.com ) serves a network of 25,000 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $26.1 billion promotional products industry.

