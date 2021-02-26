Asia Broadband Service Providers Communications

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) would like to address shareholders and the investment community regarding communications with the Company's professional service providers. In the last several months particularly, the Company has been informed by its professional service providers (i.e. auditor, legal firm, token developer) that they have been receiving many calls and emails asking for information about AABB. All of these private firms have been engaged by the Company to provide services that are essential to the development and growth of AABB and are not providers of information to the public. The only source and outlet of information for AABB is our new investor relations agency and growth partner that has been specifically retained for the Company's public communications demands. We would ask that all inquiries regarding the Company be directed to the new investor relations firm contact details that will be announced and available in the next several days.

In other matters, AABB is in the process of evaluating legal remedies to eliminate several recent defamatory and false information posts on public media platforms. The Company has accelerated an initiative to expose the parties responsible for these posts and take the necessary actions to mitigate and prevent these unacceptable behaviors.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. AABB also is releasing a freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and expects to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies.

