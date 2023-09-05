Asia Organoids and Organ-on-a-Chip Conference 2023: Explore the Intersection of Technology and Healthcare (Tokyo, Japan - October 5-6, 2023)

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organoids and Organ-on-a-Chip Asia 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Organoids and Organ-on-a-Chip Asia 2023 Conference will be held on October 5-6, 2023 at the Nikko Naritaright at Tokyo-Narita Airport.

This annual event brings together researchers from around the world and across Japan and features academic presentations, industry presentations, an exhibit hall with companies from around the world plus extensive networking opportunities.

This conference features 4-co-located tracks enabling extensive scientific exchanges and networking across disciplines -- your registration provides access to all conference tracks, all content and all networking events.

In addition to an exhibit hall, the conference also includes poster sessions and encourages attendees to submit posters as a means to showcase their research and engage with the participants.

Agenda:

  • BioEngineering Approaches for Building Microphysiological Systems/Organs-on-a-Chip
  • Building Organs-on-Chips - Microphysiological Systems (MPS)
  • High-Content Analysis and Phenotypic Screening and Analysis in 3D-Culture, Organoids and Organs-on-Chips Model Systems
  • Organ-on-a-Chip Applications for Drug Discovery and Toxicity Screening
  • Organ-on-a-Chip/Body-on-a-Chip Assembly using Microfluidics: Tools and Approaches
  • Studying Organoids, Spheroids, Cancer Organoids -- A Continuum from 3D-Culture to Organs-on-Chips

Speakers

  • Ryuji Yokokawa - Professor, Department of Micro Engineering, Kyoto University
  • Peter Ertl - Professor of Lab-on-a-Chip Systems, Vienna University of Technology
  • Hiroshi Kimura - Professor, Micro/Nano Technology Center, Tokai University
  • Danilo Tagle - Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS)

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0yexz

