Asia Pacific $14.7 Bn Submarine Cable System Market to 2027 - Content and Cloud Service Providers To Govern the Market

The "Submarine Cable System Market to 2027 - Asia Pacific Analysis and Forecasts by Service (Installation services and Maintenance & Upgrade services); and Application (Communication and Energy & Power)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific submarine cable systems market accounted for US$ 5,612.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 14,719.3 Mn in 2027.

Submarine cable systems are vital in establishing global connectivity and forming the entire internet. The globalized economy today desires a highly secure and reliable internet infrastructure to support the high bandwidth applications effectively and trends of the modern world namely the cloud data centers and Software Defined Networking (SDN). Further, the exponential rise in the Datacenter Interconnect (DCI), cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Big Data, and IoT also boost the demand for robust intercontinental cable infrastructure. Such development in internet infrastructure is projected to deliver huge and potential opportunities for the submarine cable systems market.

The submarine cable systems market is fragmented with the presence of several submarine cable providers and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Various significant developments have been witnessed with regards to the deployments of the submarine cable systems in the Asia Pacific region. with growing demands for increased capacity of the submarine cable systems in the Asian region, a sharp decline in the prices are witnessed over the last two-three years. It gives significant opportunities for the companies to enhance its submarine cable which further develops submarine cable systems market.

On the basis of application, the submarine cable systems market is segmented into communication and energy & power. The communication segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the submarine cable systems market. Increase in the international bandwidth requirement and improving internet penetration is significantly driving the communication market for submarine cable systems. Further, increasing investments by content providers is proliferating the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. However, energy & power segment is projected to grow at a high rate in the submarine cable systems market.

The key players operating in the APAC submarine cable systems market include



Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited

Subcom, LLC

NEC Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Nokia Corporation

Hengtong Group Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Nexans SA

Prysmian Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Key Takeaways



3. Submarine Cable Systems Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Asia Pacific Submarine Cable Systems Market - by Service

3.2.2 Asia Pacific Submarine Cable Systems Market - by Application

3.2.3 Asia Pacific Submarine Cable Systems Market - by Country

3.3 Pest Analysis

3.3.1 Asia Pacific Pest Analysis



4. Asia Pacific Submarine Cable System Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 An Advancing Global Economy Revolving Around the Internet As Its Backbone

4.1.2 Increasing Bandwidth Demands From the Cloud and Content Service Providers

4.1.3 Burgeoning Optical Fiber Demands In Growing Economies Such As China, India

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Initial Investments and Susceptible To Climatic Conditions

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Large Number of Ongoing Projects For Submarine Cables

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Content and Cloud Service Providers To Govern the Market

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Submarine Cable System Market - Asia Pacific Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Asia Pacific Submarine Cable System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)



6. Submarine Cable Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027- Service

6.1 Overview

6.2 Asia Pacific Submarine Cable Systems Market Breakdown, by Service, 2017 & 2027

6.3 Installation Services Market

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Installation Services Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.4 Maintenance & Upgrade Services Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Maintenance & Upgrade Services Market Forecasts and Analysis



7. Submarine Cable Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific Submarine Cable Systems Market Breakdown, by Application, 2017 & 2027

7.3 Communication Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Communication Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.4 Energy & Power Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Energy & Power Market Forecasts and Analysis



8. Submarine Cable Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Country

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Submarine Cable System Market Breakdown by Key Countries

8.1.1.1 Australia Submarine Cable System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.1.1.2 China Submarine Cable System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.1.1.3 India Submarine Cable System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.1.1.4 Japan Submarine Cable System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.1.1.5 Indonesia Submarine Cable System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.1.1.6 South Korea Submarine Cable System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.1.1.7 Malaysia Submarine Cable System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.1.1.8 Singapore Submarine Cable System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.1.1.9 Hong Kong Submarine Cable System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.1.1.10 Rest of Apac Submarine Cable System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Industry Landscape

9.1 Market Initiative

9.2 New Development



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Product Mapping

10.2 Market Positioning -Top 5 Players



11. Asia Pacific Submarine Cable Systems - Company Profiles

11.1 Key Facts

11.2 Business Description

11.3 Financial Overview

11.4 Swot Analysis

11.5 Key Developments



