Asia-Pacific $5.8 Bn Managed Security Services Markets to 2025: An Evolving Threat Landscape and the Emergence of a Hybrid Technology Infrastructure to Drive the Future Growth Potential of MSS

Sep 23, 2021, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
It is estimated that the overall Asia-Pacific MSS market will be worth $5.8 billion by 2025.
This study assesses the Asia-Pacific managed security service (MSS) market from 2020 to 2025. Managed security services are provided by the managed security service provider(s) (MSSPs) to manage and monitor the security posture of their customers' IT infrastructure.
By availing of these services, client organizations are often able to reduce expenditure on either customer-premises equipment (CPE) or in-house security specialists while receiving effective security management and 24 x 7 threat monitoring.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the economy, and by extension, cybersecurity. The dramatic change this brought about in business operations also stimulated a digital transformation and drove greater investments in cybersecurity.
Factors such as the evolving threat landscape and increasing complexity of the business environment to address security across the information technology (IT), internet of things (IoT), operational technology (OT), and cloud infrastructure, along with the shortage of in-house security professionals and limited security tools to detect and respond to advanced cyber threats will continue to drive the growth of the MSS market in the Asia-Pacific.
Japan is the largest market, followed by Australia & New Zealand (ANZ). The Greater China Region (GCR) is projected to be the fastest-growing region at a higher CAGR over the forecast period, followed by India and emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The study also profiles representative MSSPs within a specific market or having a noticeable regional business presence in the Asia-Pacific MSS market.
Study Coverage
- Security assets monitoring/management
- Managed threat detection and response
- Other emerging MSS
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Managed Security Services (MSS) Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Managed Security Services Market
- MSS Market - Scope of Analysis
- MSS Market - Scope of Analysis
- Market Overview - Service Lines within MSS
- MSS Types
- Market Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics for Managed Security Services Market
- Key Competitors for Managed Security Services Market
- Growth Drivers for the Managed Security Services Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for the Managed Security Services Market
- Growth Restraints for the Managed Security Services Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for the Managed Security Services Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Managed Security Services Market
- Revenue Forecast, Managed Security Services Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Managed Security Services Market
- Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical, Managed Security Services Market
- Percent Revenue by Horizontal, Managed Security Services Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Managed Security Services Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Managed Security Services Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Managed Security Services Market
- Percent Revenue Analysis by Industry Vertical - Managed Security Services Market
- Percent Revenue by Region, Managed Security Services Market
- Competitive Environment - Managed Security Services Market
- Revenue Share Analysis - Managed Security Services Market
- Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical - Managed Security Services Market
- Percent Share by Industry Horizontal - Managed Security Services Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Managed Security Services Market, Greater China
- Key Findings
- Key Growth Metrics for Managed Security Services Market, Greater China
- Revenue Forecast, Managed Security Services Market, Greater China
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Managed Security Services Market, Greater China
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country - Managed Security Services Market, Greater China
- Competitive Environment - Managed Security Services Market, Greater China
- Revenue Share Analysis - Managed Security Services Market, Greater China
4. Company Profiles, Managed Security Services Market
- Availability and Completeness of MSS Offerings
- Regional Geographic Coverage of MSS Offerings
- Country/Region Legend for Security Operation Centers
- CITIC Telecom CPC - MSS Market
- CHT Security - MSS Market
- DBAPPSecurity - MSS Market
- IBM Security - MSS Market
- NTT - MSS Market
- NRI Secure - MSS Market
- Orange Cyberdefense - MSS Market
- QI-ANXIN GROUP - MSS Market
- Samsung SDS - MSS Market
- Secureworks - MSS Market
- Tata Communications - MSS Market
- Trustwave - MSS Market
- Telstra - MSS Market
- Verizon - MSS Market
5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Managed Security Services Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - MDR for a More Proactive Mitigation, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Growing Demand for Managed Cloud Security, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Increasing Needs for a Centralized Platform to Reduce Mounting Complexity, 2021
6. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3eej6
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]s.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article