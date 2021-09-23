Asia-Pacific $5.8 Bn Managed Security Services Markets to 2025: An Evolving Threat Landscape and the Emergence of a Hybrid Technology Infrastructure to Drive the Future Growth Potential of MSS

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is estimated that the overall Asia-Pacific MSS market will be worth $5.8 billion by 2025.

This study assesses the Asia-Pacific managed security service (MSS) market from 2020 to 2025. Managed security services are provided by the managed security service provider(s) (MSSPs) to manage and monitor the security posture of their customers' IT infrastructure.

By availing of these services, client organizations are often able to reduce expenditure on either customer-premises equipment (CPE) or in-house security specialists while receiving effective security management and 24 x 7 threat monitoring.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the economy, and by extension, cybersecurity. The dramatic change this brought about in business operations also stimulated a digital transformation and drove greater investments in cybersecurity.

Factors such as the evolving threat landscape and increasing complexity of the business environment to address security across the information technology (IT), internet of things (IoT), operational technology (OT), and cloud infrastructure, along with the shortage of in-house security professionals and limited security tools to detect and respond to advanced cyber threats will continue to drive the growth of the MSS market in the Asia-Pacific.

Japan is the largest market, followed by Australia & New Zealand (ANZ). The Greater China Region (GCR) is projected to be the fastest-growing region at a higher CAGR over the forecast period, followed by India and emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The study also profiles representative MSSPs within a specific market or having a noticeable regional business presence in the Asia-Pacific MSS market.

Study Coverage

Security assets monitoring/management

Managed threat detection and response

Other emerging MSS

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Managed Security Services (MSS) Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Managed Security Services Market

MSS Market - Scope of Analysis

MSS Market - Scope of Analysis

Market Overview - Service Lines within MSS

MSS Types

Market Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics for Managed Security Services Market

Key Competitors for Managed Security Services Market

Growth Drivers for the Managed Security Services Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the Managed Security Services Market

Growth Restraints for the Managed Security Services Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the Managed Security Services Market

Forecast Assumptions - Managed Security Services Market

Revenue Forecast, Managed Security Services Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Managed Security Services Market

Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical, Managed Security Services Market

Percent Revenue by Horizontal, Managed Security Services Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Managed Security Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Managed Security Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Managed Security Services Market

Percent Revenue Analysis by Industry Vertical - Managed Security Services Market

Percent Revenue by Region, Managed Security Services Market

Competitive Environment - Managed Security Services Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Managed Security Services Market

Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical - Managed Security Services Market

Percent Share by Industry Horizontal - Managed Security Services Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Managed Security Services Market, Greater China

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics for Managed Security Services Market, Greater China

Revenue Forecast, Managed Security Services Market, Greater China

Revenue Forecast by Country, Managed Security Services Market, Greater China

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country - Managed Security Services Market, Greater China

Competitive Environment - Managed Security Services Market, Greater China

Revenue Share Analysis - Managed Security Services Market, Greater China

4. Company Profiles, Managed Security Services Market

Availability and Completeness of MSS Offerings

Regional Geographic Coverage of MSS Offerings

Country/Region Legend for Security Operation Centers

CITIC Telecom CPC - MSS Market

CHT Security - MSS Market

DBAPPSecurity - MSS Market

IBM Security - MSS Market

NTT - MSS Market

NRI Secure - MSS Market

Orange Cyberdefense - MSS Market

QI-ANXIN GROUP - MSS Market

Samsung SDS - MSS Market

Secureworks - MSS Market

Tata Communications - MSS Market

Trustwave - MSS Market

Telstra - MSS Market

Verizon - MSS Market

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Managed Security Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - MDR for a More Proactive Mitigation, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Growing Demand for Managed Cloud Security, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Increasing Needs for a Centralized Platform to Reduce Mounting Complexity, 2021

6. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3eej6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]s.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

