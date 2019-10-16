Asia-Pacific 5G Market Database & Report 2019-2025
Oct 16, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Markets in Asia-Pacific - Database & Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market in Asia-Pacific with the arrival of a fifth mobile generation.
It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes.
It includes volume and value market forecasts up to 2025 by country and uses cases.
Forecasts up to 2025 by country and region:
- 5G revenues by use case
- 5G subscriptions by use case
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
List of indicators
- Subscriptions and revenues are broken down into three business cases: eMBB, mMTC, and uRLLC
- 5G subscriptions by use case (thousands)
- 5G revenues by use case (million EUR)
- Commercial launches, deployment & coverage, dates, price plans
- 5G tariffs
- 5G infrastructure suppliers
- Carriers' wireless and total CapEx
- 5G spectrum
Companies Mentioned
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- Intel
- KDDI
- KT
- LG U+
- Motorola
- Netgear
- Nokia
- NTT DoCoMo
- Optus
- Qualcomm
- Rakuten Mobile
- Samsung
- SK Telecom
- Softbank
- Telstra
