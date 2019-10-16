Asia-Pacific 5G Market Database & Report 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Markets in Asia-Pacific - Database & Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market in Asia-Pacific with the arrival of a fifth mobile generation.

It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes.



It includes volume and value market forecasts up to 2025 by country and uses cases.



Forecasts up to 2025 by country and region:

5G revenues by use case

5G subscriptions by use case

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

List of indicators

Subscriptions and revenues are broken down into three business cases: eMBB, mMTC, and uRLLC

5G subscriptions by use case (thousands)



5G revenues by use case (million EUR)

Commercial launches, deployment & coverage, dates, price plans

5G tariffs

5G infrastructure suppliers

Carriers' wireless and total CapEx

5G spectrum

Companies Mentioned



China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Ericsson

Huawei

Intel

KDDI

KT

LG U+

Motorola

Netgear

Nokia

NTT DoCoMo

Optus

Qualcomm

Rakuten Mobile

Samsung

SK Telecom

Softbank

Telstra

