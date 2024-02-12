Asia-Pacific Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market Outlook Report 2023-2033 - Overall Reduced Cost of Care Due to Early Diagnosis with Syndromic Testing

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific acute care syndromic testing market was valued at $0.78 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $2.20 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.97% between 2023 and 2033. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising need for early detection of infectious diseases, driven by the growing incidence of such diseases, the occurrence of pandemics, and the identification of new infectious diseases in various regions, exacerbated by global warming.





The Asia-Pacific (APAC) acute care syndromic testing market is experiencing robust growth and increasing prominence in the region's healthcare landscape. Syndromic testing plays a pivotal role in rapidly diagnosing and managing acute illnesses, offering a timely response to outbreaks and emergencies. This market's expansion is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of infectious diseases, growing awareness of the importance of early diagnosis, and advancements in diagnostic technologies.



In recent years, APAC has witnessed significant investments in healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of innovative diagnostic solutions. These investments have bolstered the acute care syndromic testing market, enabling quicker and more accurate diagnoses in emergency and critical care settings. Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical role of syndromic testing in public health response, further fueling the demand for such testing solutions across the APAC region.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutions

Other End Users

Segmentation by Country

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

Competitive Strategy:

The APAC acute care syndromic testing market has numerous startups paving their way into manufacturing kits, panels, assays, and instruments and entering the market. Key players in the APAC acute care syndromic testing market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of disease-specific panels and multiplex instruments.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some prominent names established in this market are:

Seegene Inc.

SpeeDx



