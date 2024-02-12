Asia-Pacific Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market Outlook Report 2023-2033 - Overall Reduced Cost of Care Due to Early Diagnosis with Syndromic Testing

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Feb, 2024, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Asia-Pacific acute care syndromic testing market was valued at $0.78 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $2.20 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.97% between 2023 and 2033. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising need for early detection of infectious diseases, driven by the growing incidence of such diseases, the occurrence of pandemics, and the identification of new infectious diseases in various regions, exacerbated by global warming.


The Asia-Pacific (APAC) acute care syndromic testing market is experiencing robust growth and increasing prominence in the region's healthcare landscape. Syndromic testing plays a pivotal role in rapidly diagnosing and managing acute illnesses, offering a timely response to outbreaks and emergencies. This market's expansion is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of infectious diseases, growing awareness of the importance of early diagnosis, and advancements in diagnostic technologies.

In recent years, APAC has witnessed significant investments in healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of innovative diagnostic solutions. These investments have bolstered the acute care syndromic testing market, enabling quicker and more accurate diagnoses in emergency and critical care settings. Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical role of syndromic testing in public health response, further fueling the demand for such testing solutions across the APAC region.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by End User

  • Hospitals
  • Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Research and Academic Institutions
  • Other End Users

Segmentation by Country

  • Japan
  • India
  • China
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Competitive Strategy:

The APAC acute care syndromic testing market has numerous startups paving their way into manufacturing kits, panels, assays, and instruments and entering the market. Key players in the APAC acute care syndromic testing market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of disease-specific panels and multiplex instruments.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some prominent names established in this market are:

  • Seegene Inc.
  • SpeeDx


Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Markets
1.1 Market Scope
1.1.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report
1.2 Research Methodology

2 Market Overview
2.1 Overview
2.2 Acute Care Syndromic Testing Workflow Analysis
2.3 Market Footprint and Growth Potential
2.4 Future Potential

3 Industry Insight
3.1 Stakeholder's Perspective (N=20)
3.1.1 Physician's Perception
3.1.2 Payor's Perception
3.1.3 Investor's Perception
3.2 Legal and Regulatory Framework of the Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market
3.3 Product Benchmarking

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Overview
4.2 Impact Analysis
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Faster Results Acquired with Syndromic Tests
4.3.2 Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases
4.3.3 Overall Reduced Cost of Care Due to Early Diagnosis with Syndromic Testing
4.3.4 Reduced Severe Adverse Effects from Pathogens
4.4 Market Challenges
4.4.1 Need for Better Policies with Respect to Acute Care Syndromic Test Reimbursement
4.4.2 Lack of High-Complexity Testing Centres
4.5 Market Opportunities
4.5.1 Quick Access to Treatment and Reduced Use of Antibiotics
4.5.2 High Number of Synergistic Activities and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Over the Past Years

5 Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market (By Region), 2022-2033
5.1 Overview
5.2 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market, By End User
5.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market, By Country

6 Company Profiles
6.1 Overview
6.2 Acute Care Syndromic Testing Ecosystem Active Players
6.3 Seegene Inc.
6.3.1 Company Overview
6.3.2 Role of Seegene, Inc. in the Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market
6.3.3 Financials
6.3.4 Recent Developments
6.3.4.1 Corporate Strategies
6.3.4.2 Business Strategies
6.3.5 Analyst Perspective
6.4 SpeeDx
6.4.1 Company Overview
6.4.2 Role of SpeeDX in the Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market
6.4.3 Analyst Perspective


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9htub

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Non Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

Global Non Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

The "Global Non Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Cell Type (B-Cell Lymphoma and T-Cell Lymphoma), By...
Global Glutamic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Forecast Report to 2030, Featuring Ajinomoto, Medinex, Haihang Industry, Fufeng Group, Amino & Evonik Industries

Global Glutamic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Forecast Report to 2030, Featuring Ajinomoto, Medinex, Haihang Industry, Fufeng Group, Amino & Evonik Industries

The "Global Glutamic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Food Industry, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic & Personal Care, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.