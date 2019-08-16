Asia-Pacific Automation and Control Market Outlook 2019: Security Concerns and Vendor Sustainability Hinder Adoption of IIoT

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outlook of the Asia-Pacific Automation and Control Market, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This outlook provides information on the trends in the automation and control market in the Asia Pacific region. It is seen that demand in this region, especially Southeast Asia is only likely to increase. This is also a relatively safer region for investment when compared to the more developed but maturing regions of North America and Europe.

The automation market has evolved with the changing demands of customers, from providing individual control equipment to integrated control systems with multi-functionality capabilities. Not using new technologies will result in inadequate use of resources and decreased performance.

Over time, the market may lose its attractiveness if it does not sustain its value-addition capabilities. Manufacturers in future factories will face issues when creating products that cultivate sustainability across the realms of social, environmental, and economic parameters. Sustainability in future factories will transform into a fundamental discipline applied throughout the product lifecycle.



While companies are aware that there could be operational impacts when a new technology is deployed, the impacts must be short-lived and not negatively impact the way resources are used. For instance, when machines are connected as end-to-end applications, the platforms can handle a given volume of transactions/events. In this scenario, although there will be teething problems, solutions providers of smart manufacturing technologies also allow for additional capabilities thereby significantly benefiting the user.



In manufacturing set up, the only way to remain competitive is to understand how the latest networking technologies can increase efficiency when fully utilized. This, in turn, will bring down costs.



Smart manufacturing gains prominence as emerging markets' consumption of manufactured goods is increasing. This is because industries that see growing demand also have to identify opportunities to remain competitive. This can be achieved by adopting smart manufacturing techniques in their production processes; most automation companies find this area to be lucrative over time.



Any manufacturing technology should be sustainable and usable in the long run to make it viable for businesses to implement. Going one step further, this also means predicting undesirable process conditions and equipment failures before they occur. These can then be systematically addressed as part of a continuous improvement process.



There are several stakeholders involved in integrated operations and hence it becomes important to clearly outline the roles and responsibilities with well-defined metrics for each.



This research service provides an understanding of the automation and control systems market across the Asia Pacific region while also identifying the key trends that will impact the market during the next year (2019).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Highlights of 2018

Top Predictions for 2019

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope and Segmentation - Study Period and Countries

Research Scope and Segmentation - Products and End Users

Market Overview - Product Definitions

Market Overview - End Users

Research Aim and Objectives

3. Product Breakdown and Market Analysis

Total Market Revenue - 2018 and 2019

Breakdown by Product Type - Automation and Control Market: 2018 and 2019

Market Leaders of 2018 - Automation and Control

End-users of Focus - Oil and Gas

End-users of Focus - Power

End-users of Focus - Food and Beverage

Distribution Channel Trends 2018

2018 Key Influencers For End Users

4. Automation Trends in Key Industries - Oil and Gas

Key Trends in Oil and Gas Industry

Automation Trends

Opportunity Areas for Automation and Process Control Systems Suppliers

5. Automation Trends in Key Industries - Power

Key Trends in the Power Industry

Automation Trends

Opportunity Areas for Automation and Process Control Systems Suppliers

6. Automation Trends in Key Industries - Food and Beverage

Key Trends in the Food and Beverage Industry

Automation Trends

Opportunity Areas for Automation and Process Control Systems Suppliers

7. New Product/Services Launches 2018

New Product/Service Launches and Developments in 2018

8. Key Trends to Watch - Automation and Control Market

Trend 1 - Increasing Deployment of Robots and Cobots

Trend 2 - Ability to Quantify the Benefits of Smart Manufacturing Spurs Interest Among End Users

Trend 3 - Changing Attitudes towards IIoT

9. Technology Outlook

Key Technology Trends 2018 and 2019

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

TIES Project - Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Collaboration for Growth

Growth Opportunity 2 - Use of Sensors, Collaborative Robots, and Big Data in Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Thrust on Renewable Energy

11. Key Conclusions



