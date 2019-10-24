Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2019F: Asia-Pacific is the World's Top Region in Online Retail Sales
Oct 24, 2019, 07:15 ET
- Asia-Pacific remains global leader in B2C E-Commerce sales
Asia-Pacific is the global leader in E-Commerce market size, being home to two out of the top five countries ranking the highest in the world by online retail sales. China alone accounts for more than one-half of global E-Commerce revenues as of 2019, according to the figures cited in this report. Other leaders include Japan and South Korea. India is also catching up, with one of the fastest-growing E-Commerce markets worldwide. Another growth driver is Southeast Asia, where digital commerce has significant room for growth due to currently low penetration rates.
Top trends and players in Asia-Pacific's E-Commerce
The key online shopping trends in Asia-Pacific are M-Commerce, cross-border online retail, and social commerce. Some markets, including China and South Korea, have already achieved over a 50% penetration rate of mobile commerce sales, the report reveals. The top two digital commerce leaders in Asia-Pacific are Alibaba Group and JD.com, both based in China. Further major players include Amazon.com, Rakuten, Coupang, Flipkart, Woolworths, and others.
Questions Answered in This Report
- How large is Asia-Pacific's retail E-Commerce market in 2019?
- What are the largest and the fastest growing online retail markets in Asia-Pacific?
- Who are the leading E-Commerce merchants in the top markets of Asia-Pacific?
- What are the preferred payment methods of online shoppers in this region by country?
- What are the key online shopping trends in Asia-Pacific?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Regional Overview
- Asia-Pacific's Share of Global Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2019f
- Retail E-Commerce Sales in Asia-Pacific, in USD billion, 2018 & 2019f
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Canada, China, India, Germany, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, 2018 & 2019f
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales Growth, in %, by Argentina, Canada, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Russia, South Korea and Worldwide, 2019f vs. 2018
- M-Commerce Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, by China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, the UK and the USA, 2018
- Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Asia-Pacific Made Through Marketplaces, in %, 2018
- Top 10 Retailers in Asia-Pacific, by Sales, in USD billion, 2017 & 2018
3. Advanced Markets
3.1 Japan
3.1.1. Overview
3.1.2. Trends
3.1.3. Sales & Shares
3.1.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
3.1.5. Products
3.1.6. Payment
3.1.7. Delivery
3.1.8. Players
3.2. South Korea
3.2.1. Overview
3.2.2. Trends
3.2.3. Sales & Shares
3.2.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
3.2.5. Products
3.2.6. Payment
3.2.7. Delivery
3.2.8. Players
3.3. Australia
3.3.1. Overview
3.3.2. Trends
3.3.3. Sales & Shares
3.3.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
3.3.5. Products
3.3.6. Payment
3.3.7. Delivery
3.3.8. Players
3.4. New Zealand
3.4.1. Overview
3.4.2. Trends
3.4.3. Sales & Shares
3.4.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
3.4.5. Products
3.4.6. Payment
3.4.7. Delivery
3.4.8. Players
3.5. Singapore
3.5.1. Overview
3.5.2. Trends
3.5.3. Sales & Shares
3.5.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
3.5.5. Products
3.5.6. Payment
3.5.7. Delivery
3.5.8. Players
4. Emerging Markets
4.1. China
4.1.1. Overview
4.1.2. Trends
4.1.3. Sales & Shares
4.1.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
4.1.5. Products
4.1.6. Payment
4.1.7. Delivery
4.1.8. Players
4.2. India
4.2.1. Overview
4.2.2. Trends
4.2.3. Sales & Shares
4.2.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
4.2.5. Products
4.2.6. Payment
4.2.7. Delivery
4.2.8. Players
4.3. Indonesia
4.3.1. Overview
4.3.2. Trends
4.3.3. Sales & Shares
4.3.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
4.3.5. Products
4.3.6. Payment
4.3.7. Delivery
4.3.8. Players
4.4. Vietnam
4.4.1. Overview
4.4.2. Trends
4.4.3. Sales & Shares
4.4.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
4.4.5. Products
4.4.6. Payment
4.4.7. Delivery
4.4.8. Players
4.5. Thailand
4.5.1. Overview
4.5.2. Trends
4.5.3. Sales & Shares
4.5.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
4.5.5. Products
4.5.6. Payment
4.5.7. Delivery
4.5.8. Players
4.6. Malaysia
4.6.1. Overview
4.6.2. Trends
4.6.3. Sales & Shares
4.6.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
4.6.5. Products
4.6.6. Payment
4.6.7. Delivery
4.6.8. Players
4.7. Philippines
4.7.1. Overview
4.7.2. Trends
4.7.3. Sales & Shares
4.7.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
4.7.5. Products
4.7.6. Payment
4.7.7. Delivery
4.7.8. Players
