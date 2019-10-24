Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2019F: Asia-Pacific is the World's Top Region in Online Retail Sales

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific remains global leader in B2C E-Commerce sales

remains global leader in B2C E-Commerce sales Asia-Pacific is the world's top region in online retail sales

Asia-Pacific is the global leader in E-Commerce market size, being home to two out of the top five countries ranking the highest in the world by online retail sales. China alone accounts for more than one-half of global E-Commerce revenues as of 2019, according to the figures cited in this report. Other leaders include Japan and South Korea. India is also catching up, with one of the fastest-growing E-Commerce markets worldwide. Another growth driver is Southeast Asia, where digital commerce has significant room for growth due to currently low penetration rates.



Top trends and players in Asia-Pacific's E-Commerce

The key online shopping trends in Asia-Pacific are M-Commerce, cross-border online retail, and social commerce. Some markets, including China and South Korea, have already achieved over a 50% penetration rate of mobile commerce sales, the report reveals. The top two digital commerce leaders in Asia-Pacific are Alibaba Group and JD.com, both based in China. Further major players include Amazon.com, Rakuten, Coupang, Flipkart, Woolworths, and others.



Questions Answered in This Report

How large is Asia-Pacific's retail E-Commerce market in 2019?

retail E-Commerce market in 2019? What are the largest and the fastest growing online retail markets in Asia-Pacific ?

? Who are the leading E-Commerce merchants in the top markets of Asia-Pacific ?

? What are the preferred payment methods of online shoppers in this region by country?

What are the key online shopping trends in Asia-Pacific ?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific's Share of Global Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2019f

Share of Global Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2019f Retail E-Commerce Sales in Asia-Pacific , in USD billion, 2018 & 2019f

, in USD billion, 2018 & 2019f Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Canada , China , India , Germany , France , Japan , Russia , South Korea , the UK, the USA , 2018 & 2019f

, , , , , , , , the UK, the , 2018 & 2019f Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales Growth, in %, by Argentina , Canada , China , India , Indonesia , Malaysia , Mexico , Philippines , Russia , South Korea and Worldwide, 2019f vs. 2018

, , , , , , , , , and Worldwide, 2019f vs. 2018 M-Commerce Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, by China , India , Indonesia , South Korea , Thailand , the UK and the USA , 2018

, , , , , the UK and the , 2018 Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Asia-Pacific Made Through Marketplaces, in %, 2018

Top 10 Retailers in Asia-Pacific , by Sales, in USD billion, 2017 & 2018

3. Advanced Markets

3.1 Japan

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Trends

3.1.3. Sales & Shares

3.1.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

3.1.5. Products

3.1.6. Payment

3.1.7. Delivery

3.1.8. Players

3.2. South Korea

3.2.1. Overview

3.2.2. Trends

3.2.3. Sales & Shares

3.2.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

3.2.5. Products

3.2.6. Payment

3.2.7. Delivery

3.2.8. Players

3.3. Australia

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Trends

3.3.3. Sales & Shares

3.3.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

3.3.5. Products

3.3.6. Payment

3.3.7. Delivery

3.3.8. Players

3.4. New Zealand

3.4.1. Overview

3.4.2. Trends

3.4.3. Sales & Shares

3.4.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

3.4.5. Products

3.4.6. Payment

3.4.7. Delivery

3.4.8. Players

3.5. Singapore

3.5.1. Overview

3.5.2. Trends

3.5.3. Sales & Shares

3.5.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

3.5.5. Products

3.5.6. Payment

3.5.7. Delivery

3.5.8. Players



4. Emerging Markets

4.1. China

4.1.1. Overview

4.1.2. Trends

4.1.3. Sales & Shares

4.1.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

4.1.5. Products

4.1.6. Payment

4.1.7. Delivery

4.1.8. Players

4.2. India

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Trends

4.2.3. Sales & Shares

4.2.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

4.2.5. Products

4.2.6. Payment

4.2.7. Delivery

4.2.8. Players

4.3. Indonesia

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Trends

4.3.3. Sales & Shares

4.3.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

4.3.5. Products

4.3.6. Payment

4.3.7. Delivery

4.3.8. Players

4.4. Vietnam

4.4.1. Overview

4.4.2. Trends

4.4.3. Sales & Shares

4.4.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

4.4.5. Products

4.4.6. Payment

4.4.7. Delivery

4.4.8. Players

4.5. Thailand

4.5.1. Overview

4.5.2. Trends

4.5.3. Sales & Shares

4.5.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

4.5.5. Products

4.5.6. Payment

4.5.7. Delivery

4.5.8. Players

4.6. Malaysia

4.6.1. Overview

4.6.2. Trends

4.6.3. Sales & Shares

4.6.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

4.6.5. Products

4.6.6. Payment

4.6.7. Delivery

4.6.8. Players

4.7. Philippines

4.7.1. Overview

4.7.2. Trends

4.7.3. Sales & Shares

4.7.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

4.7.5. Products

4.7.6. Payment

4.7.7. Delivery

4.7.8. Players



Companies Mentioned



11 Street Co Ltd

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

AliExpress

Amazon.com Inc

Argomall Inc.

Bukalapak.com

Coupang Corp.

CP Group

Dien May Xanh

E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc.

eBay Inc

ezbuy Holdings Limited

Facebook Inc

Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

Foodpanda GmbH

FPT Corporation

GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd

JD.com Inc

Lazada Group SA

Lelong.my

Lotte Group

NAVER Corp

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd

One Mobikwik Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Payzapp

PhonePe Internet Pvt Ltd

Pinduoduo Inc.

Qoo10 Pvt. Ltd

Sea Group

Sendo JSC

Shopee

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

StrawberryNet

Suning.com Co. Ltd.

Taobao China Holding Ltd

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Thegioididong.com

Tiki Corporation

Tmon Inc. (ticket monster)

Tokopedia

Traveloka Holding Ltd

Uber Inc.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd.

VNG Corporation

Walmart Inc.

Wemakeprice Inc.

Zalora

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ginxge



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

