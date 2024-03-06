Asia-Pacific Bio-LNG Industry Report 2024: Market to Grow by a CAGR of 22.1% During 2023-2032, Driven by Rising Environmental Concerns and Increasing Number of LNG Trucks

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Bio-LNG Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific bio-LNG market (excluding China) was valued at $61.8 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $374.0 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period 2023-2032

The bio-LNG market is anticipated to expand significantly, fueled by increasing demand in sectors such as automotive and maritime. Furthermore, the automotive industry is forecasted to adopt bio-LNG more extensively, encouraged by government policies and incentives aimed at fostering its production and usage across various regions.



Market Introduction



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing a notable surge in the Bio-LNG market, driven by escalating demand for cleaner fuel alternatives in sectors like automotive, maritime, and industrial applications. Government initiatives promoting renewable energy sources and environmental sustainability further bolster this growth. Investments in infrastructure for Bio-LNG production and distribution are on the rise across APAC countries, facilitating market expansion.

Moreover, technological advancements in biofuel production processes contribute to the market's momentum. With increasing concerns about carbon emissions and climate change, Bio-LNG emerges as a promising solution, offering reduced greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fuels. The APAC Bio-LNG market is poised for significant growth as industries and policymakers increasingly prioritize sustainable energy options to meet both economic and environmental objectives.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader to understand the different sources involved in producing bio-LNG. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the APAC bio-LNG market based on the application (automotive, ships, and others). Bio-LNG is gaining traction in different applications on the back of sustainability concerns and less nitrogen oxide emissions. They are also being used for controlling greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The APAC bio-LNG market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been product developments, business expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the APAC bio-LNG market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the APAC bio-LNG market analyzed and profiled in the study involve bio-LNG manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the APAC bio-LNG market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights gathered from primary experts.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

BoxLNG Pvt. Ltd

Air Water Inc

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Favorable Government Policies Supporting Bio-LNG Production

1.1.1.2 Rise in Fossil Fuel-Based Alternative Price

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Bio-LNG Market

1.1.5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Bio-LNG Market

1.1.6 Comparative Analysis of Bio-LNG and its Substitutes

1.1.7 Snapshot of Green Methanol Market

1.1.7.1 Leading Countries in the Green Methanol Market

1.1.7.2 Leading Companies in Green Methanol Market

1.1.7.3 Green Methanol Projections

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rising Environmental Concerns

1.2.1.2 Increasing Number of LNG Trucks

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Limited Availability of Feedstocks

1.2.2.2 High Price of Bio-LNG as Compared to LNG

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Increase in Demand from Shipping Industry

1.2.5.2 Technological Advancement

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem



2 Regions

2.1 China

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2 Key Producers and Suppliers in China

2.1.1.3 Regulatory Landscape

2.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.1.1.5 Business Challenges

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 China Bio-LNG Market (by Application), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 China Bio-LNG Market (by Source), Volume and Value Data

2.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1 Markets

2.2.1.1 Key Producers/Suppliers in Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific and Japan Bio-LNG Market (by Application), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3 Product

2.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific and Japan Bio-LNG Market (by Source), Volume and Value Data

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific and Japan (by Country)

2.2.4.1 Japan

2.2.4.2 South Korea

2.2.4.3 India

2.2.4.4 Australia

2.2.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies, By Source

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2022

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 BoxLNG Pvt. Ltd

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.2 Role of BoxLNG Pvt. Ltd in the Bio-LNG Market

3.2.1.3 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.4 Production Site

3.2.1.5 Corporate Strategies

3.2.1.5.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

3.2.1.6 Analyst View

3.2.2 Air Water Inc.



4 Research Methodology

