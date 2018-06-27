Asia-Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Devices: 2018 Market Report with Forecasts to 2023 - Favorable Reimbursements & Advanced Diagnostic Options; Key Drivers

The Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

A pacemaker is an electrical device and it is used to treat arrhythmias, which leads to irregular heartbeat. If the patient suffers from arrhythmia, the heart is weak to pump sufficient blood to the other parts of the body, leading to fatigue and fainting.

Cardiac pacemakers have been witnessing significant demand due to growing cases of slow heart rhythm and cardiac failures. On the other hand, favorable reimbursements, advanced diagnostic options, and favorable government initiatives are some of the key factors that are accelerating the market expansion.

Based on product, the market report segments the market into Implantable cardiac pacemakers and External cardiac pacemakers. Based on technology, the market covers Single-chamber cardiac pacemakers, Dual-chamber cardiac pacemakers, and Bi-ventricular cardiac pacemakers. The end user segment covers Hospitals, Cardiac Center & Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs). Based on countries, the Cardiac Pacemaker market segments the market into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Market, by Product

1.4.2 Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Market, by Technology

1.4.3 Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Market, by End User

1.4.4 Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



3. Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Market

3.1 Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Product

3.1.1 Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker External cardiac pacemakers Market by Country

3.1.2 Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Implantable cardiac pacemakers Market by Country



4. Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Technology

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Single-chamber Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Country

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Dual-chamber Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Country

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Bi-ventricular Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Country



5. Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Market by End User

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker in Hospitals Market by Country

5.1.2 Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker in ASCs Market by Country

5.1.3 Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker in Clinics Market by Country



6. Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Country

6.1 China Cardiac Pacemaker Market

6.1.1 China Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Product

6.1.2 China Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Technology

6.1.3 China Cardiac Pacemaker Market by End User

6.2 Japan Cardiac Pacemaker Market

6.2.1 Japan Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Product

6.2.2 Japan Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Technology

6.2.3 Japan Cardiac Pacemaker Market by End User

6.3 India Cardiac Pacemaker Market

6.3.1 India Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Product

6.3.2 India Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Technology

6.3.3 India Cardiac Pacemaker Market by End User

6.4 South Korea Cardiac Pacemaker Market

6.4.1 South Korea Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Product

6.4.2 South Korea Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Technology

6.4.3 South Korea Cardiac Pacemaker Market by End User

6.5 Singapore Cardiac Pacemaker Market

6.5.1 Singapore Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Product

6.5.2 Singapore Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Technology

6.5.3 Singapore Cardiac Pacemaker Market by End User

6.6 Malaysia Cardiac Pacemaker Market

6.6.1 Malaysia Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Product

6.6.2 Malaysia Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Technology

6.6.3 Malaysia Cardiac Pacemaker Market by End User

6.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Market

6.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Product

6.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Technology

6.7.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Cardiac Pacemaker Market by End User



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2 Cook Medical

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.3 Biotronik SE & Co. KG

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.4 Medico S.p.A

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.6 Lepu Medical Technology Co Ltd

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Research & Development Expense

7.7 LivaNova PL

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Segmental Analysis

7.7.4 Research & Development Expense

7.8 Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.9 OSCOR Inc.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10 Osypka Medical GmbH

7.10.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p44bbs/asiapacific?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-cardiac-pacemaker-devices-2018-market-report-with-forecasts-to-2023---favorable-reimbursements--advanced-diagnostic-options-key-drivers-300673131.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

