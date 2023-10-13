Asia-Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Market Report 2023-2028: Opportunities in High-end Specialized Testing Services, At-home Testing Services, Diagnostic Network Optimization,& Digital Solutions

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Clinical Laboratory Services in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research overviews the Asia-Pacific (APAC) clinical laboratory services industry for the period 2022-2028. Country-specific and vertical-specific forecasts are provided from 2023 to 2028 using a base year of 2022.

The report focuses on APAC following various events unfolding from the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, health systems are building a preventive and sustainable ecosystem. Because of waning opportunities in COVID-19 testing, labs across the industry focus on tackling an excess capacity in analyzers. This dynamic is leading to innovative services becoming more widespread for consumers.

The industry comprises two disciplines: pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging. This study focuses on pathology lab testing services and does not include contract research organizations, food/feed testing, diagnostic imaging, or digital pathology services. The pathology lab testing segment breaks down into routine and specialized (high-end specialized and semi-specialized) testing services.

The competitive environment covers hospital labs and independent labs, including multi-chain organized and unorganized labs. This study concludes with a discussion of four growth opportunities industry players should consider to build on trends, maximize economic potential, and sustain value.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • High-end Specialized Testing Services

    At-home Testing Services

  • Diagnostic Network Optimization
  • Digital Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Clinical Laboratory Services Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation by Testing Services
  • Segmentation by Service Provider
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Routine Testing Services

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Specialized Testing Services

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Forecast Analysis

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

