Asia Pacific Cold Chain Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Cold Chain Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific cold chain market reached a value of US$ 110.9 Billion in 2020. A strong growth in the life sciences and food industries across the Asia Pacific region is creating exciting opportunities for one of the most potential segments of the logistics industry - cold chain logistics.



Accounting for around 60% of the global population, the Asia Pacific region represents a huge consumer base for both healthcare and food product suppliers. With rising disposable incomes and ageing population, the healthcare expenditure in the region is exhibiting strong growth rates and remains integral to the growth prospects of multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. This has resulted in a rising demand for temperature sensitive healthcare products such as vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, clinical trial materials, etc.

Moreover, catalysed by rising incomes and a shift in dietary patterns, there is a rising demand for premium produce- including meat, seafood, fruits, vegetables, dairy, etc. These are products that are also temperature sensitive and need to be stored and transported at controlled temperatures. Furthermore, there are also increasing concerns over food safety, and a continuous shift in consumer habits to buy fresh and frozen food products from organised retail channels such as supermarkets compared to the traditional wet markets. The growth of e-commerce and online food retail has also catalysed the demand for frozen food. These trends have driven the demand of cold storage facilities in the region and bolstered further investments in ongoing infrastructure improvements. Looking forward, the publisher expects the Asia Pacific cold chain market to reach a value of US$ 254.90 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.80% during 2021-2026.



This report provides a deep insight into the Asia Pacific Cold Chain market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Asia Pacific Cold Chain market in any manner.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Deutsche Post DHL Group, John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service, Inc., and Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Asia Pacific Cold Chain market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the Asia Pacific Cold Chain market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Asia Pacific Cold Chain market?

What is the breakup of the Asia Pacific cold chain market on the basis of service type?

What is the breakup of the Asia Pacific cold chain market on the basis of temperature?

What is the breakup of the Asia Pacific cold chain market on the basis of end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Asia Pacific Cold Chain market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Asia Pacific Cold Chain market?

What is the structure of the Asia Pacific Cold Chain market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Asia Pacific Cold Chain market?

