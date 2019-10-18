Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robots Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2023
Oct 18, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robots Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The objective of this research study is to identify key growth areas for cobot suppliers to expand their business in the Asia Pacific (APAC) market. To this end, this study discusses the size of the APAC cobot market in 2018 and makes a forecast for the period covering 2019 to 2023 based on explanations of drivers and restraints that are expected to impact the industry.
Historical data from 2015 to 2017 are also examined and included. A distribution channel analysis is provided for the APAC level for audiences to gain a general understanding of the business models of cobot suppliers. Further, this study analyses the market size and growth rate for all countriesChina, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Rest of APACincluded under its scope from 2015 to 2023.
It also discusses the revenue breakdown for key end-user industries, applications, and payload of cobots during the same period. It lists market shares of key competitors based on their 2018 revenue and their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for audiences to understand the competitive landscape in APAC. Opportunities and actions to be taken by cobot suppliers are also presented for interested parties to have clear insights on how to expand their business in the region.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the cobot market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- Which countries in APAC are expected to see the highest growth of cobots until 2023?
- What are some of the key trends witnessed in the cobot market?
- Which end-user industry is likely to witness the highest growth until 2023?
- What kind of applications can a cobot be used for?
- What is the common distribution channel for cobots in the APAC market?
- What is the competitive nature of the cobot market? Who are the key competitors and what are their market shares?
- Which payload is preferred by end users in the market and why?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Scope of Study
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Collaborative Robot Market-Overview
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
- Market Distribution Discussion
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Collaborative Robot Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Collaborative Robot Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country
- Regional Hot Spots
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Industry
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Collaborative Robot Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Technology Expansion via Acquisition
- Growth Opportunity 2-AI Integration
- Growth Opportunity 3-Robot as a Service (RaaS)
- Growth Opportunity 4-Warehouse and Logistics Automation
- Growth Opportunity 5-F&B Processing and Packaging Industries
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. APAC Payload Breakdown
- APAC Payload Breakdown Summary
8. Under 5kg Payload Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. Under 10kg Payload Segment Analysis
10. Above 10kg Payload Segment Analysis
11. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lvbn4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
