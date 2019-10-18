Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robots Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robots Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The objective of this research study is to identify key growth areas for cobot suppliers to expand their business in the Asia Pacific (APAC) market. To this end, this study discusses the size of the APAC cobot market in 2018 and makes a forecast for the period covering 2019 to 2023 based on explanations of drivers and restraints that are expected to impact the industry.

Historical data from 2015 to 2017 are also examined and included. A distribution channel analysis is provided for the APAC level for audiences to gain a general understanding of the business models of cobot suppliers. Further, this study analyses the market size and growth rate for all countriesChina, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Rest of APACincluded under its scope from 2015 to 2023.



It also discusses the revenue breakdown for key end-user industries, applications, and payload of cobots during the same period. It lists market shares of key competitors based on their 2018 revenue and their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for audiences to understand the competitive landscape in APAC. Opportunities and actions to be taken by cobot suppliers are also presented for interested parties to have clear insights on how to expand their business in the region.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the cobot market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Which countries in APAC are expected to see the highest growth of cobots until 2023?

What are some of the key trends witnessed in the cobot market?

Which end-user industry is likely to witness the highest growth until 2023?

What kind of applications can a cobot be used for?

What is the common distribution channel for cobots in the APAC market?

What is the competitive nature of the cobot market? Who are the key competitors and what are their market shares?

Which payload is preferred by end users in the market and why?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Scope of Study

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Collaborative Robot Market-Overview

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

Market Distribution Discussion

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Collaborative Robot Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Collaborative Robot Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

Regional Hot Spots

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Industry

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Industry

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Collaborative Robot Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Product Highlights

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Technology Expansion via Acquisition

Growth Opportunity 2-AI Integration

Growth Opportunity 3-Robot as a Service (RaaS)

Growth Opportunity 4-Warehouse and Logistics Automation

Growth Opportunity 5-F&B Processing and Packaging Industries

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. APAC Payload Breakdown

APAC Payload Breakdown Summary

8. Under 5kg Payload Segment Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Under 10kg Payload Segment Analysis

10. Above 10kg Payload Segment Analysis

11. The Last Word



