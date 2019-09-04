Asia Pacific Data Center Power Market Report 2019: Market Revenues 2015-2018 & Market Size Forecasts 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Data Center Power Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Electric Infrastructure, by End Users, by Verticals, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific data center power market (excluding China) is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019-25

Power failures in data centers lead to loss of data, business disruptions, revenue loss and decreases end-users efficiency. In order to avoid such scenarios and maintain business continuity, back-up power systems are deployed. Further, by electric infrastructure, the UPS segment was the highest revenue generating sub-segment in the overall data center power market in 2018.

The rising number of mobile connections, increasing focus on cloud computing along with the growing trend of digitization would lead to an increase in demand for new data centers. These factors would increase the power requirement in such data centers and thus bode well for the growth of data center power solutions market in the Asia Pacific region over the coming years.



One of the key characteristics of the telecom & IT sector needs to deal with high volumes of data on a daily basis. Such data is conventionally stored on servers in large scale data centers, which in turn require an uninterrupted supply of power for their functioning. Therefore, the telecom & IT sector is a key area of application for data center power solutions. With increasing digitization dominance of the telecom and IT sector is expected to continue during the forecast period as well.



The report thoroughly covers the market by electric infrastructure types, verticals, end users and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Asia Pacific data center power market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical Data of Asia Pacific Data Center Power Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Asia Pacific Data Center Power Market Revenue Share, By UPS System, Generators and End User

Historical Data of India , Australia , Japan , Singapore , Malaysia , Philippines , Thailand and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

, , , , , , and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018 Market Size & Forecast of India , Australia , Japan , Singapore , Malaysia , Philippines , Thailand , and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues until 2025

, , , , , , , and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues until 2025 Historical Data of India , Australia , Japan , Singapore , Malaysia , Philippines , Thailand and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by Electric Infrastructure, for the Period 2015-2018

, , , , , , and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by Electric Infrastructure, for the Period 2015-2018 Market Size & Forecast of India , Australia , Japan , Singapore , Malaysia , Philippines , Thailand and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by Electric Infrastructure, until 2024

, , , , , , and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by Electric Infrastructure, until 2024 Historical Data of India , Australia , Japan , Singapore , Malaysia , Philippines , Thailand and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by UPS Systems, for the Period 2015-2018

, , , , , , and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by UPS Systems, for the Period 2015-2018 Market Size & Forecast of India , Australia , Japan , Singapore , Malaysia , Philippines , Thailand and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by UPS Systems, until 2025

, , , , , , and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by UPS Systems, until 2025 Historical Data of India , Australia , Japan , Singapore , Malaysia , Philippines , Thailand and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by Generators, for the Period 2015-2018

, , , , , , and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by Generators, for the Period 2015-2018 Market Size & Forecast of India , Australia , Japan , Singapore , Malaysia , Philippines , Thailand and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by Generators, until 2025

, , , , , , and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by Generators, until 2025 Historical Data of India , Australia , Japan , Singapore , Malaysia , Philippines , Thailand and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by Verticals, for the Period 2015-2018

, , , , , , and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by Verticals, for the Period 2015-2018 Market Size & Forecast of India , Australia , Japan , Singapore , Malaysia , Philippines , Thailand and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by Verticals, until 2025

, , , , , , and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by Verticals, until 2025 Historical Data of India , Australia , Japan , Singapore , Malaysia , Philippines , Thailand and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by End Users, for the Period 2015-2018

, , , , , , and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by End Users, for the Period 2015-2018 Market Size & Forecast of India , Australia , Japan , Singapore , Malaysia , Philippines , Thailand and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by End Users, until 2025

, , , , , , and Indonesia Data Center Power Market Revenues, by End Users, until 2025 Asia Pacific Data Center Power Market Share, By Regions

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Landscape

Market Shares, By Players

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered



By Electric Infrastructure

UPS

<=500 kVA



500 kVA - 1000 kVA



Above 1000 kVA

Generators

Diesel



Bio-diesel



Natural Gas

Transfer switch and Switchgears

Rack PDU

Cooling Units

Busways

By End Users

Mid-size data centers

Enterprise data centers

Large size data centers

By Verticals

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Government

Healthcare

Others (retail, energy)

By Countries

India

Australia

Singapore

Indonesia

Japan

Philippines

Thailand

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles



ABB Limited

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Legrand SA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qm08ns

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

