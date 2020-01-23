Asia-Pacific DDoS and WAF Market Outlook to 2023 - Rising IoT DDoS and Application Layer Attacks Driving Greater Adoption of DDoS and WAF Solutions

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Distributed Denial-of-Service Protection and Web Application Firewall Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Investments into Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) solutions in the Asia-Pacific region continued to increase during 2018, with both markets recording robust growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

An increase in the number of Internet of Things (IoT) DDoS and application-layer attacks, as well as their growing sophistication, has been driving greater adoption of DDoS and WAF solutions. During 2018, DDoS and Web-based attacks continued to increase, both in terms of frequency and sophistication. With the increasing popularity and penetration of IoT devices and the high-speed mobile broadband, the number of DDoS attacks using compromised IoT devices was on the rise.

At the same time, attacks on Web-based applications exploiting application vulnerability were significantly increasing. What evoked greater concern among stakeholders was the growing sophistication of DDoS and application attacks, driving investment into DDoS and WAF solutions during the year.



While the adoption of on-premise solutions recorded a slowdown for both WAF and DDoS markets across the APAC region, investment in cloud-based DDoS and WAF services continued to increase significantly. The slowdown in the adoption of on-premise solutions reflects a shift of organizations away from appliance-based solutions that are difficult to scale up and out to deal with the increasingly sophisticated threat landscape when it comes to application layer security. This may also be attributable to the purchase and replacement life cycle of the products, as particularly relevant for service provider customers (telcos and managed service providers)-the largest adopters of on-premise DDoS solutions.



Increasing investment in cloud-based DDoS and WAF services indicated a growing interest among enterprises in always-on, scalable, and management-free security services. As more and more enterprises are migrating their applications to the cloud, cloud-based security services are increasingly emerging as the preferred option. As many cloud-based services providers are offering both WAF and DDoS mitigation services on the same platform and package, it is easier for enterprises to adopt these technologies to reduce the complexity in the management of separate DDoS and WAF boxes.



Countries included in this study are Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions - WAF Solutions Market

Market Definitions - DDoS Solutions Market

Research Methodology

Geographic Coverage

Research Time Frame

3. Market Forecast and Trends - Total DDoS and WAF Solutions Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast - WAF Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion - WAF Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast - DDoS Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion - DDoS Solutions Market

4. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total DDoS and WAF Solutions Market

Market Share - WAF Solutions Market

Imperva - An Overview

DBAPP Security - An Overview

Akamai - An Overview

Market Share - DDoS Solutions Market

Akamai - An Overview

F5 Networks - An Overview

NETSCOUT Systems - An Overview

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in DDoS and WAF Industry Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 1 - Greater Demand for Product Upgrade and Replacement

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Need for Managed Security Services

Growth Opportunity 3 - Shift to Cloud-based Security Services

Growth Opportunity 4 - Increasing Need for Threat Intelligence Services

Growth Opportunity 5 - Need for DevOpsSec and Security Training

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. The Last Word

The Last Word - Predictions

Companies Mentioned



Akamai

Alibaba Cloud

DBAPPSecurity

F5 Networks

Huawei

Imperva

Monitorapp

NETSCOUT Systems

Nexusguard

NSFOCUS

Penta Security Systems

Radware

Sangfor

Venustech

Verisign

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/he0o5f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

