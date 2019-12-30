Asia-Pacific DNA Vaccines Market 2019-2027 - Surge in New Vaccine Development Drives the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific DNA Vaccines Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific DNA vaccines market is expected to make progressive growth at a CAGR of 42.79% in terms of revenue throughout the estimated period of 2019-2027.



The important players include Astellas Pharma, Inc., Dendreon Corporation (acquired by Sanpower Group), Eli Lilly and Company, Eurogentec S.A., GlaxoSmithKline, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Madison Vaccines, Incorporated (MVI).



Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN countries and countries in rest of APAC together constitute the market for DNA vaccines in the Asia-Pacific region.



The DNA vaccines market in China is mainly driven by the growing investments by the government of China for clinical trials and development of DNA vaccines towards the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer, HPV, diabetes, etc.



In March 2015, China's Ministry of Science and Technology introduced a nationwide precision medicine-driven health program with an approximate investment of $9.2 billion over the forthcoming 15 years, starting in 2016 and ending by 2030.



The near-term objective was to bring the precision medicine concept into normal prevention procedure that included DNA-based vaccination for chronic disease prevention, such as cerebrovascular, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, cancer, etc.



The final objective of this health investment program was aimed at enhancing the prevention capabilities of diseases, while simultaneously developing improved therapeutics depending upon the latest DNA-based translational research. These were directed towards achieving enhanced results in the country's public health management program.



There is an ongoing research for the development of DNA vaccines for the successful prevention of mucopolysaccharidosis, maxillomandibular advancement, narcissistic personality disorder, etc. in Shanghai and Beijing.



Key Topics Covered



1. Asia-Pacific DNA Vaccines Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Outlook

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threats of Substitute Product

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyer

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Supplier

2.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Vendor Scorecard

2.4. Value Chain Outlook

2.5. Key Insights

2.6. Regulatory Framework

2.7. Key Buying Outlook

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Surge in New Vaccine Development

2.8.2. Rise in the Usage of DNA Vaccines for Animal Healthcare

2.8.3. Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Lack of Legal and Ethical Framework

2.9.2. Stringent Government Regulations

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Growing Demand for Gene Therapy

2.10.2. Steady Vaccines Are Easy to Store and Transport

2.10.3. Increasing Number of Clinical Trials on Humans

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Variation in the Regulatory Pathway and the Points of Consideration Regarding Environmental Valuation



3. DNA Vaccines Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Animal DNA Vaccine

3.2. Human DNA Vaccine



4. DNA Vaccines Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Human Disease

4.2. Veterinary Disease



5. DNA Vaccines Market Outlook - by Technology

5.1. Plasmid DNA Vaccines

5.2. Plasmid DNA Delivery



6. DNA Vaccines Market Outlook - by Region

6.1. Asia-Pacific

6.1.1. Country Analysis

6.1.1.1. India

6.1.1.2. China

6.1.1.3. Japan

6.1.1.4. Australia & New Zealand

6.1.1.5. South Korea

6.1.1.6. Asean Countries

6.1.1.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Astellas Pharma, Inc.

7.2. Dendreon Corporation (Acquired by Sanpower Group)

7.3. Eli Lilly and Company

7.4. Eurogentec S.A.

7.5. Glaxosmithkline, Inc.

7.6. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.7. Madison Vaccines, Incorporated (Mvi)

7.8. Merck & Co.

7.9. Merial Limited (Acquired by Boehringer Ingelheim)

7.10. Novartis AG

7.11. Sanofi

7.12. Vgxi

7.13. Vical, Incorporated

7.14. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.

7.15. Zoetis, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1sxy95

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

