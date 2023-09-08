Asia Pacific Dominates Global Logistics with Thriving E-commerce and Advanced Technology Adoption

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user and Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global logistics market has experienced consistent growth over the years, primarily due to its critical role in globalization and the evolution of trade methods. Key factors contributing to the growth of the logistics market include:

  1. Globalization: Logistics plays an integral role in facilitating global trade. As businesses expand their reach beyond domestic markets, the demand for efficient logistics services to transport goods across borders has increased.
  2. E-commerce Industry: The emergence of the e-commerce industry has been a significant driver of the logistics market. Last-mile delivery solutions and supply chain optimization have become essential to meet the demands of online shoppers.
  3. Increased Online Shopping: The growing number of online shoppers, improved internet connectivity, and higher bandwidths have boosted the e-commerce industry. Logistics providers have capitalized on this trend by offering efficient delivery solutions.
  4. Agility During the Pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of logistics in times of crisis. Logistics companies demonstrated agility by providing solutions for delivering essential and non-essential items to end-users during lockdowns.
  5. Risk Assessment and Resilience: The logistics industry quickly assessed risks posed by the pandemic and implemented resilient solutions. Safety protocols, alternative transport modes, and adaptation to changing demands helped the industry cope effectively.
  6. Digitization: The adoption of digital technologies, such as IoT, improved tracking mechanisms, and unmanned vehicles, has transformed the logistics landscape. Real-time tracking and increased visibility have enhanced supply chain efficiency.
  7. Asia Pacific Growth: The Asia Pacific region has seen remarkable growth in the logistics market, driven by a thriving e-commerce industry, rising online shopping, increasing disposable incomes, and efficient transportation mechanisms.
  8. Delivery Robots: Industry players are focusing on no-contact delivery solutions, with companies like Amazon Robotics experimenting with robots for packaging and transportation.

Key Players in the Market:

Some of the key players in the global logistics market include DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Americold Logistics, DSV A/S, DHL Supply Chain, Expeditors International of Washington, FedEx, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Ceva Holdings, Kuehne + Nagel, Penske Logistics, SNCF Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, United Parcel Service, The Boeing Company, and XPO Logistics, among others.

The global logistics market presents opportunities for industry participants, investors, and professionals looking to capitalize on the evolving dynamics of the logistics sector, driven by globalization and the growth of e-commerce.

