Asia-Pacific Electric Passenger Car Market to 2023: Growing Affordability of Electric Passenger Cars by Leading Automobile Manufacturers
The "Asia-Pacific Electric Passenger Car Market By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan and SUV), By Technology Type (Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Driving Range, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific electric passenger car market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 28% by 2023
Growth in the market is led by rising concerns about growing air pollution levels in the region and increasing demand for automobiles which run on cleaner fuels. Moreover, consistently growing affordability of electric passenger cars which are being provided by the leading automobile manufacturers is further likely to augment demand for electric passenger cars across Asia-Pacific in the coming years.
Additionally, expanding product portfolio of electric passenger car manufacturers owing to the continued investments by several key OEMs in order to develop premium quality and more affordable electric passenger cars is anticipated to propel growth in Asia-Pacific electric passenger car market in the coming years.
Asia-Pacific Electric Passenger Car Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of electric passenger car market in APAC:
- Electric Passenger Car Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan and SUV), By Technology Type (Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Driving Range, By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Few of the leading companies currently invested in the electric passenger car market in Asia-Pacific include
- BYD Company Limited
- BAIC Motor Corporation. , Ltd
- Tesla Inc.
- BMW AG
- Volkswagen AG
- General Motors Company
- Nissan Motor Corporation
- Audi AG
- Ford Motor Company
- Renault SA
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Asia-Pacific Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Trends & Developments
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/22ccfn/asiapacific?w=5
