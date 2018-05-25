Asia Pacific Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market 2018-2022 with CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel & UPS Dominating

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% during the period 2018-2022.
Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing electronic parts trade between China and India. APAC countries such as China and India witnessed steady growth in merchandise trade during 1990-2015. This growth was influenced by the presence of sizeable middle-income population, that significantly demand for extensive trade.
One trend in the market is penetration of blockchain technology in logistics supply chain. Blockchain technology is utilized to store and transform data digitally with high security. This technology records the transaction sequence and shares it between the transacting parties. With the implementation of this technology, the transparency between the party increases and the risk of data corruption is reduced.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increase in transportation cost due to underdeveloped infrastructure. The share of logistics cost in the selling price of goods in 5%-6% in developed economies. However, this margin is three to four times higher for developed economies, such as countries in APAC.
Key vendors
- CEVA Logistics
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Kuehne + Nagel
- UPS
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by End-user
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: COUNTRY LANDSCAPE
- Country comparison
- China - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Penetration of blockchain technology in logistics supply chain
- Growing requirement for green logistics
- Increase in mergers and acquisitions activities
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- CEVA Logistics
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Kuehne + Nagel
- UPS
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrff6q/asia_pacific?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-electronics-parts-forward-logistics-market-2018-2022-with-ceva-logistics-db-schenker-deutsche-post-dhl-group-kuehne--nagel--ups-dominating-300654958.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article