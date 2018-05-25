Asia Pacific Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market 2018-2022 with CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel & UPS Dominating

The electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% during the period 2018-2022.

Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing electronic parts trade between China and India. APAC countries such as China and India witnessed steady growth in merchandise trade during 1990-2015. This growth was influenced by the presence of sizeable middle-income population, that significantly demand for extensive trade.

One trend in the market is penetration of blockchain technology in logistics supply chain. Blockchain technology is utilized to store and transform data digitally with high security. This technology records the transaction sequence and shares it between the transacting parties. With the implementation of this technology, the transparency between the party increases and the risk of data corruption is reduced.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increase in transportation cost due to underdeveloped infrastructure. The share of logistics cost in the selling price of goods in 5%-6% in developed economies. However, this margin is three to four times higher for developed economies, such as countries in APAC.

Key vendors

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

