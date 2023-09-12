Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Hub in the Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market: Extensive R&D Activities Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Process Chromatography, Preparative Chromatography), By End-use (Food, Nutraceutical), By Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preparative and process chromatography market is anticipated to achieve a staggering USD 19.04 billion by the year 2030, boasting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.08% over the forecast period.

Several key factors are driving this substantial growth, including heightened demand for monoclonal antibodies, a burgeoning geriatric population, escalating concerns over food safety, increased demand for chemical compound purification and separation on a larger scale, amplified government investments in synthetic biology and genome research, mounting requirements for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products, and a growing awareness of the advancements in preparative and process chromatography.

Furthermore, the surge in Research and Development (R&D) activities within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors has led to a notable surge in the utilization of liquid chromatographic techniques for downstream testing, thereby contributing significantly to market expansion.

The burgeoning global need for separation and process chromatography systems is further fueled by rising research endeavors in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, as well as an upswing in the demand for separation analysis worldwide. A pivotal factor in the global market's growth is the burgeoning investments from both government and private sectors in separation and process chromatography.

Moreover, continuous technological advancements aimed at enhancing end-product yield recovery are rapidly accelerating the adoption of these processes across various applications. As a result, leading industry players are strategically investing to bolster their market share, relentlessly striving to develop new products to meet evolving consumer demands.

For instance, Shimadzu Corporation unveiled their cutting-edge "Advanced i-Series" High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) in November 2020, a flagship liquid chromatography machine that can be operated remotely. Similarly, in July 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories introduced EconoFit low-pressure prepacked chromatography column packs.

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

  • GE Healthcare
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Merck KGaA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Waters Corporation
  • Novasep Holding S.A.S

Key Highlights from the Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Report:

  • Process chromatography emerged as the market leader in 2022, primarily due to increased research activities and the adoption of automated systems within the biopharmaceutical sector.
  • Liquid chromatography dominated the market share in 2022, driven by the high demand for preparative High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) in therapeutic development processes.
  • The pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in 2022, as it found increasing applications in drug safety assessment for both qualitative and quantitative analysis.
  • North America dominated the market in 2022, fueled by investments in the development of new resins for vaccine isolation and purification, particularly in light of extensive COVID-19 vaccine development efforts.
  • Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by a burgeoning biopharmaceutical sector, growing demand for antibodies and resins, and extensive R&D activities in the Asian pharmaceutical market.

