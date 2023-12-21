Asia-Pacific Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033 - Market Projected to Reach $10.83 Billion by 2033

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific emerging infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at $4.41 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $10.83 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.65% between 2023 and 2033.

A number of factors are driving the growing infectious disease diagnostics market's expansion in the Asia-Pacific area. The financial burden of infectious diseases, support from governments in the form of partnerships and financing, the growing demand for rapid and thorough testing, and developments in molecular diagnostics technology are some of these causes.



In the APAC market, diagnostics for infectious diseases comprise a variety of approaches and procedures used to identify and find infectious agents in people who may be infected. These diagnostics are essential for prompt treatment decisions, accurate disease diagnosis, and the execution of public health initiatives.



Microbiological culture is one of the basic methods used in the diagnosis of infectious diseases. To isolate and identify certain pathogens, patient specimens are cultured on specialized growth media. Healthcare professionals can identify the causing organism and evaluate its antibiotic susceptibility by doing this.



Molecular diagnostics is a key strategy in the APAC industry. This entails detecting the genetic makeup of the infectious pathogen using methods like nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR). This enables the highly sensitive and specific identification of pathogens, even at low concentrations.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Economic Burden of Infectious Diseases

Government Support to Advance Research and Facilitate Early Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases Through Funding and Collaboration

Increasing Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) and Syndromic Testing

Technological Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Techniques (INAATs) Digital PCR CRISPR Technologies



Restraints

Poor Reimbursement for Molecular Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases

Erratic Trend in Infectious Disease Epidemic Outbreaks Globally

Lack of an Established Framework for NGS-based Tests for Infectious Diseases

Opportunities

Potential of Molecular Diagnostic Tests in Low-Resource Settings

Potential of Rapid Point-of-Care Tests in Managing Antimicrobial Resistance

Key Report Highlights

Analysis of business drivers and challenges of the Asia-Pacific Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Detailed analysis of Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market for China , Japan , India , South Korea and Australia

, , , and Segmentation by application, technology, type of infection, disease type, and end user provided in the report

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific emerging infectious disease diagnostics market?

emerging infectious disease diagnostics market? What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the emerging infectious disease diagnostics market?

What does the supply chain look like for diagnostic tests?

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application

Laboratory Testing

Point-of-Care Testing

Segmentation by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunodiagnostics

Other Technologies

Segmentation by Type of Infection

Bacterial

Viral

Fungal

Other Infections

Segmentation by Disease Type

Respiratory Infections

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

Gastrointestinal Infections

Other Infections

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users



Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Market Outlook

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Market Overview

1.2.1.1 Timeline of Emerging Technologies for Infectious Disease Diagnostics

1.2.1.2 Advantages and Limitations of Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostic Technologies

1.2.1.3 Advantages and Limitations of Point-of-Care Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics

1.2.1.4 Current Market Landscape of Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics

1.2.1.5 Future Potential

1.2.1.5.1 CRISPR

1.2.1.5.2 NGS

1.2.1.5.3 INAAT

1.2.1.5.4 Digital PCR (dPCR)

1.2.2 Patent Analysis

1.2.3 Pipeline Analysis

1.2.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Infectious Disease Diagnostics

1.2.5 Supply Chain Analysis



2 Asia-Pacific

2.1 Asia-Pacific Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

2.1.1 Regulatory Framework

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.3 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.3.1 Asia-Pacific Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (by Application)

2.1.3.2 Asia-Pacific Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (by Technology)

2.1.3.3 Asia-Pacific Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (by Type of Infection)

2.1.3.4 Asia-Pacific Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (by Disease Type)

2.1.3.5 Asia-Pacific Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (by End User)

2.1.3.6 Asia-Pacific Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (by Country)



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.3 Business Strategies

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Ecosystem Active Players

3.4 Company Profiles

3.5 Company Snapshots

3.5.1 CrisprBits

