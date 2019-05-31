Asia-Pacific Energy and Environment Industry Outlook 2019: Opportunities in Collaborations with Start-ups, Going Smart with AI, mart Transactions via Blockchain, & Sustainability

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Energy and Environment Industry Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The main objectives of this study are to provide an inclusive perspective of the energy and environment value chain, to understand the competition, and to analyze future business models. Growth opportunities are also discussed.



In 2019, oil and gas (O&G) capital expenditure (CAPEX) in exploration and production (E&P) is expected to grow by 7% to account to nearly $600 billion. Nonetheless, the year is likely to end with a lower average Brent crude oil price than 2018. On the other hand, the midstream sector, especially LNG, will be the biggest beneficiary of the improved industry sentiment and also as an enabler of a low-carbon future. Double-digit growth in overall expenditure can be expected in 2019.



Renewable energy will continue to be prominent, with a positive outlook for wind power generation, as many countries such as Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan move toward offshore farms. While renewable energy continues to thrive, the coal industry will witness a neutral outlook, as some countries scrap plans to build new plants, while Japan and China continue to build new plants. Energy storage and batteries will emerge as key sectors in 2019, as more than 70% of the global Li-ion batteries will be manufactured in mega factories in China. Furthermore, new business models in the microgrid segment will shake up the energy industry in 2019.



The building industry in Asia-Pacific will be driven by a new Smart City framework in the ASEAN region. Formation of a consortium by Chinese technology giants is expected to create traction for smart cities development. In India, more than 300 smart city projects worth $2 billion are expected to undergo tendering in 2019. The evolution in building services means that suppliers with digital solutions for maintenance and services will gain acceptance in the marketplace. In particular, the facility management (FM) market will witness good growth, at 4.1% in 2019. Key FM markets include China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The evolving use of facilities, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and co-working space, leads to a different FM demand, with high emphasis on end user experience and operational efficiency.



2019 will be the year for improvements in water management, as utilities strive to be more resilient to water scarcity due to extreme weather conditions. CAPEX of APAC water utility will expand by 9.8% in 2019, with key focus on urban water management that adapts to extreme weathers. This includes replacement of pipes and drainage, new reservoirs, and expansion of treatment plants.



Overall, the growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific's energy and environment industry will focus on collaborations with start-ups, use of AI and blockchain, and sustainability themes.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Top 20 Predictions for 2019

Regional Market Highlights

Energy Market Forecast

Buildings Market Forecasts

Water Market Forecasts

2. Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope and Market Segmentation

3. Key Trends - Climate Change

Climate Change and Sustainability

Dimensions of Climate Change and Sustainability

Trend - Green Bonds to Witness More Issuance from the Private Sector

4. Key Trends - Energy and Power

Key 2019 Trends for the Energy and Power Industry

Global O&G Outlook

E&P Outlook

Trend 1 - Oil Price Likely to Remain Soft in 2019, Despite Production Cuts

Trend 2 - Rebound in LNG Investments Owing to Strong Demand from China

Trend 3 - Growth Momentum in Downstream Segment to Continue in 2019

Trend 4 - Offshore Wind Power Accelerating in APAC, Led by Taiwan

Trend 5 - APAC's Dominance in Solar Power Market to Shine Brighter in 2019

Trend 6 - Investments in Coal Power Plants in APAC Likely to Remain Soft

Trend 7 - VPPs to Kick-start Digital Retail with Japan and South Korea as Leaders

and as Leaders Trend 8 - AMI Metering to Gain Prominence as Utilities Commit to Consumption Efficiency

Trend 9 - China to Become the Second-largest ESS Market Globally

to Become the Second-largest ESS Market Globally Trend 10 - New Business Models to Shake Up APAC's Microgrid Market

Trend 11 - UPS Sales to Benefit as APAC Leads Big in Data Center Expansion

5. Key Trends - Buildings and Water

Key 2019 Trends for the Buildings and Water Industry

Trend 1 - Smart Cities in Emerging APAC Moving Beyond Exploration Phase and Likely to Attract Commercial Investments

Trend 2 - Digital Transformation in Buildings to Enable Efficient Maintenance and Service Delivery

Trend 3 - Focus of LED Adoption to Shift from Private to the Public Sector

Trend 4 - Increasing Demand from Tier II and Tier III Cities to Boost AC Sales

Trend 5 - Emerging APAC to Register a Strong Growth Rate in FM, Propelled by Buoying Buildings Industry

Trend 6 - Co-working and AI to Create New FM Opportunities

Trend 7 - Leading FM Providers to Use Standards for Competitive Differentiation

Trend 8 - Resilient Water Management to Adapt to Extreme Weathers

6. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Collaborations with Start-ups

Growth Opportunity 2 - Going Smart with AI

Growth Opportunity 3 - Smart Transactions via Blockchain

Growth Opportunity 4 - Sustainability

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Key Conclusions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30wqz2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

