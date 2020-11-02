Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Market Report 2020 Featuring 19 Local and Regional Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Market 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the built environment has reached a point inflection concerning health and safety improvements. Building occupants are increasingly cautious about their physical surroundings, including population density, air quality, and cleanliness.



Facility management (FM) companies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) that provide traditional maintenance, such as cleaning and mechanical and electrical (M&E) services, will continue to thrive; however, service providers that offer innovative solutions, such as incorporating cost-efficiency elements and next-generation technologies, will gain a clear competitive edge.



The most successful FM companies will lead the market by implementing better-quality operation and maintenance measures and services that ensure safe occupancy in addition to reducing operating costs for building owners, considering the challenging economic environment.



To achieve lasting success, FM companies must incorporate Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms that improve service efficiency to boost client satisfaction, which results in higher customer retention and subsequent contract renewals; in the commercial, institutional, public/infrastructure, and industrial sectors, for instance.



The APAC FM market is competitive, featuring many local and regional players, plus a handful of global market participants. In this market analysis, 19 FM companies were selected and ranked based primarily on their local market leadership in specific countries and their international presence.



The report reveals the market positioning of companies in the industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Report Radar

Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

ADEN Services

AEON Delight

Atalian Global Services

Broadspectrum

C&W Services

CBRE

Commercial Building Maintenance Corp. (CBM)

ENGIE Services

ISS Facility Services

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

(JLL) Nippon Kanzai

OCS

Programmed

S&I Corp.

S-1 Corporation

Serco

Sodexo

Spotless

UEM Edgenta

4. Strategic Insights

5. Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the the Radar

The Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhmnjd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

