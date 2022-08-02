Asia Pacific Household Cooking Appliance Market Report 2022: Rising Popularity of the Smart Home With Integrated IoT Appliances Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Household Cooking Appliance Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Cooktops & Cooking Ranges Type, By Ovens Type, By Structure, By Distribution Channel, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Household Cooking Appliance Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing desire to eliminate human interaction and automate cooking has resulted in a slew of new improvements in kitchen gadgets. As a result, as part of their attempts to persuade household consumers to substitute their traditional cooking appliances with modern cooking appliances, manufacturers are often maintaining the original mechanisms and merge the latest technology into the modern appliance. The desire for this cooking equipment is also increasing, as many people have taken up cooking as a pastime and are thus buying the most up-to-date appliances.



The rising popularity of the smart home idea bodes well for the market's growth in the next years. Advanced technologies have resulted in the introduction of innovative home cooking products that include touch screens and built-in cameras, as well as voice assistants and connectivity. Smart kitchen appliances that are Internet of Things (IoT) enabled can be monitored and operated remotely via the internet utilizing smartphones.



Because of the region's substantial middle-class population, it is expected to contribute to the demand and growth of the household cooking appliance market. Furthermore, the high demand for innovative refrigerators in countries like India and Japan is propelling the market forward in the region.

The manufacturing sector of developing nations like Japan and China is very strong, and companies operating in this region market are increasingly investing in innovating different household cooking appliances. Furthermore, rising consumer preferences in countries like India, Thailand, and China toward the use of higher power rating electronic gadgets for electricity cost minimization purposes are boosting demand for sustainable kitchen gadgets in the region.



The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Household Cooking Appliance Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $44,032.4 million by 2027. The Japan market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The India market is expected to display a CAGR of 7.7% during (2021 - 2027).



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product

Cooktops & Cooking Ranges

Gas-based

Electrical-based

Induction-based

Ovens

Conventional & Convection

Microwave

Combination

Specialized Appliances

By Structure

Freestanding

Built-in

By Distribution Channel

Brick & Mortar

E-commerce

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Household Cooking Appliance Market by Product



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Household Cooking Appliance Market by Structure



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Household Cooking Appliance Market by Distribution Channel



Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Household Cooking Appliance Market by Country



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Whirlpool Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Haier Group Corporation)

SMEG S.p.A

Electrolux AB

WINIA Electronics Co., Ltd.

