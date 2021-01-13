Asia Pacific Industry for Enteral Nutrition to 2030 - Players Include Baxter International, Danone & Fresenius Kab Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Enteral Nutrition Market 2020-2030 by Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific enteral nutrition market will grow by 9.7% annually with a total addressable market cap of $46.71 billion over 2020-2030 owing to rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases and surge in adoption of enteral nutrition amid COVID-19 pandemic.



Highlighted with 34 tables and 55 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific enteral nutrition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific enteral nutrition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Country.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Nutrient

3.1 Market Overview by Nutrient

3.2 Protein Based Nutrition

3.2.1 Standard Protein Diet

3.2.2 High Protein Supplement

3.2.3 Protein for Diabetic Patients

3.2.4 Other Protein-based Nutitions

3.3 Carbohydrates Based Nutrition

3.4 Fat Based Nutrition

3.5 Vitamin Based Nutrition

3.6 Other Nutrition Types



4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Critical Care

4.3 Diabetes

4.4 Neurology

4.5 Oncology

4.6 Other Applications



5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Category

5.1 Market Overview by Category

5.2 Enteral Nutrition for Chronic Illness

5.3 Enteral Nutrition with Standard Formula



6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Product Form

6.1 Market Overview by Product Form

6.2 Liquid Enteral Nutrition

6.3 Powder Enteral Nutrition



7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by End User

7.1 Market Overview by End User

7.2 Pediatric

7.3 Adults

7.4 Geriatric



8 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

8.2 Distribution by Hospitals

8.3 Distribution by Retail Pharmacies

8.4 Distribution by Online Pharmacies



9 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

9.2 Japan

9.3 China

9.4 Australia

9.5 India

9.6 South Korea

9.7 Rest of APAC Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Danone S.A.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Asia Pacific Health Products, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Reckitt Benckiser Group LLC

Victus, Inc.

11 Investing in Asia Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia Pacific Market

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/re29bt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

