Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Point-of-Care Testing 2019-2023: Rising Prevalence of TB, HIV, and Hepatitis, Accompanied by the Development of Portable POCT Devices
Jun 17, 2019, 12:45 ET
The "Growth Insights in APAC Infectious Disease Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents an overview of the Asia-Pacific infectious disease point-of-care testing (POCT) market with an emphasis on some of the key trends and growth opportunities that are shaping the market. The study highlights some of the emerging business models supporting the development and adoption of innovative diagnostic tests.
The Asia-Pacific shows the highest prevalence of infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis (TB), hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are some of the leading contributors to these life-threatening infections. Hence, the Asia-Pacific stands out as a key contributor to the global infectious diseases diagnostics market.
With the rising disease prevalence, companies are shifting their business models to a more consumer-oriented approach. Steps are being taken to ensure a direct contact with the consumer/end user by means of direct-to-consumer selling using ecommerce portals such as Amazon.
Alongside retail selling, vendors such as Alibaba ensure a bulk dispatch of diagnostic devices to hospitals and clinics, thereby playing a crucial role in the diagnostic value chain. The study also highlights some of the innovative payment models which result in improved patient access to these high value therapies. Information on some of the emerging business models across the cell therapy market, such as risk sharing, fast to market business models, etc., has also been provided.
Key Features
The study aims to identify some of the key growth opportunities which are set to drive the market in the next few years. It provides a revenue analysis of the total Asia-Pacific infectious diseases POCT market with an analysis of the specific regional players as well as the most common infectious disease diagnostics.
The study also highlights some of the key market drivers and restraints which affect the growth. Additionally, it gives an insight on the leading market trends shaping the industry and their long-term implications on market growth. It also focuses on some of the country-specific regulatory policies and their impact on the adoption of innovative diagnostics solutions.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the biggest opportunities for companies in the infectious disease point-of-care testing space?
- How are the various countries within the Asia-Pacific positioned to monetize the market opportunities?
- What is the total market size and projected growth of POCT solutions for infectious diseases?
- What are the key success factors for companies to remain relevant and competitive in this market?
- How are product offerings in this market likely to emerge? How are transitions taking place across the value chain to solve the unmet needs from customers?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary-Market Snapshot
- Key Findings
- Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions Addressed in this Study
- 6 Big Themes for the Infectious Disease POCT Market of the Future
2. Market Overview
- Market Background and Overview
- Value Chain Analysis
3. Drivers and Restraints-Infectious Diseases POCT Market
- Drivers and Restraints
4. Trends in Infectious Disease POCT
- Technology Trends in the APAC Infectious Diseases POCT Market
- Key Trends and Impact on Business
- Technology Initiatives for Infectious Disease Diagnosis in APAC
5. Market Dynamics-APAC
- Where is the Market Heading?
- Market Analysis
- Infectious Diseases Surveillance in APAC
- Regional Perspectives for Infectious POCT Market in APAC-Top 5 Countries
- Key Healthcare Reforms in China-Timeline
- POCT in China-Market Dynamics
- POCT in Japan-Market Dynamics
- Tuberculosis Programmes in Southeast Asia
6. Forecasts and Trends-Infectious Diseases POCT Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Opportunity by Disease Area
7. Competitive Playbook
- Snapshot of Market Participants
- Market Share Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors Assessment
- Competitive Benchmarking-POCT Solution Providers
- Key Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnership Assessment
8. Visioning Scenarios
- Visioning Scenarios for the Infectious Disease POCT Market
- Business Models-Business to business to consumer (B2B2C) Models
- Emerging Business Models-D2B2C* Models
9. Growth Opportunities
- Transformation in Industry Ecosystem
10. Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Affordable POC Tuberculosis Diagnostic Kit
- Growth Opportunity 2-Growing Prevalence of Anti-microbial Resistance (AMR) Infections
- Growth Opportunity 3-Portable Real-time Diagnostic Machines
- Growth Opportunity 4-Under-penetrated Indonesian Market
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- Amazon
