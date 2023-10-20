Asia Pacific Leads in Global Nanoceramic Powder Adoption: A Key Player in Electronics and Energy Storage

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Oct, 2023, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanoceramic Powder Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanoceramic powder market is on track to experience substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.05% during the forecast period. Nanoceramic powder, characterized by its fine particles engineered on a nanoscale level, is finding wide-ranging applications across industries, including electronics, aerospace, defense, chemicals, transportation, biomedical, and more.

Market Overview

Nanoceramic powder, comprised of particles less than 100 nanometers in size, exhibits enhanced properties compared to traditional ceramics. Its high surface area and compact size make it versatile for use in coatings, catalysts, and electronic devices. The market is primarily driven by the demand for nanoceramic powder to improve the performance and efficiency of products and materials across various industries.

Market Drivers

  1. Development of New Flexible and Stretchable Electronics: Advancements in flexible and stretchable electronics are boosting the adoption of nanoceramic powder. It is used to create conductive and durable materials on flexible and stretchable substrates, allowing for the production of innovative electronics such as foldable phones and stretchable displays.
  2. Expansion of the Aerospace Industry: The aerospace industry relies on nanoceramic powder coatings to enhance the performance and durability of components. These coatings protect against high temperatures and corrosive gases, contributing to the growth of nanoceramic powder consumption.
  3. Rising Demand for Energy Storage Solutions: With the increasing prevalence of renewable energy sources like wind and solar power, the demand for energy storage solutions is rising. Nanoceramic powder has the potential to enhance the efficiency of batteries and energy storage devices, further driving its demand.

Challenges

  • Health Concerns and Lack of Standardization: The small size of nanoceramic particles poses health and safety concerns for workers handling the material. Additionally, the lack of standardization in terms of particle size, composition, and safety measures by regulatory authorities presents challenges for companies.

Trends

  • Growing Demand from Retail Industry for Personal Assistance: Retailers are deploying humanoid robots to interact with customers, gather data, and enhance inventory management. The adoption of humanoid robots in the retail sector is on the rise.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic initially disrupted the nanoceramic powder market but later led to increased demand in the healthcare sector. Nanoceramic powders were used in medical applications, including implant coatings, diagnostic imaging, tissue engineering, biosensors, drug delivery, and wearable electronics.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

  • Carbide Powders
  • Nitride Powders
  • Boron Powders
  • Oxide Powders
  • Others

By End-Use Industry:

  • Medical
  • Chemicals
  • Electronics
  • Transportation
  • Industrial
  • Defense
  • Others

By Geography:

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit robust growth in the nanoceramic powder market, driven by the presence of major electronics companies and increasing R&D efforts in flexible and stretchable electronics.

Companies Mentioned

  • Rasatech
  • ABM Advanced Ball Mill Inc.
  • ANR Technologies Pte Ltd
  • PlasmaChem GmbH
  • Stanford Advanced Materials
  • American Elements
  • Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vcis6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

E-commerce Dominates Sports Apparel Distribution Channels as Athleisure Trend Boosts Demand, Especially Among Women

E-commerce Dominates Sports Apparel Distribution Channels as Athleisure Trend Boosts Demand, Especially Among Women

The "Global Sports Apparel Market (by Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of...
COVID-19 Spurs Demand for Respiratory Care Devices, Driving Market Growth and Post-Pandemic Resilience in Respiratory Disease Treatment

COVID-19 Spurs Demand for Respiratory Care Devices, Driving Market Growth and Post-Pandemic Resilience in Respiratory Disease Treatment

The "Global Respiratory Care Medical Devices Market (by Disorder, Product Type, End User, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.