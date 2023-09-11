Asia Pacific Leads the Global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market in 2022, with North America Poised for Rapid Growth in the Coming Years

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market: Analysis By Mode (Cars, Buses, Trucks, and Vans), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) market, valued at USD 209.71 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to USD 525.65 billion by 2028, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Battery Electric Vehicles, powered by rechargeable battery packs, are gaining traction due to their eco-friendliness, lower operating costs, and government incentives.

Key Highlights of the Global BEV Market

  • Mode: Cars dominate the BEV market in 2022, driven by environmental consciousness, improved battery life, charging infrastructure expansion, and government incentives. However, the Bus segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2023-2028 due to governmental support, emission regulations, cost-effectiveness, and public transit's drive for sustainability.
  • Region: Asia Pacific leads the global BEV market in 2022, thanks to proactive governmental policies, urbanization, and the e-commerce sector. China, with strong government support and investments in charging infrastructure, is a key driver. North America is expected to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, propelled by government policies, declining EV costs, charging infrastructure investment, shared mobility services, and urbanization.
  • Competitive Landscape: Key players in the global BEV market include Tesla, BYD, BMW Group, and Daimler AG. The market has a competitive landscape with consolidation in China and fragmentation in Europe. Strategic alliances like the North American high-powered charging point initiative by seven automakers are enhancing the BEV infrastructure.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Falling Battery Costs
  • Rising Fuel Prices
  • Government Policies and Incentives
  • Diverse BEV Models and Adoption by Corporate Fleets
  • Rising Environmental Concerns
  • Improvements in Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)

Challenges

  • Raw Material Constraints
  • Harmful Recycling and Disposal of Batteries

Market Trends

  • Increasing BEV Penetration
  • Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
  • Autonomous Driving Technology
  • Emergence of Next Generation of Battery Technology
  • Infrastructure Development
  • Adoption of Wireless Charging Technology
  • Popularization of Mini-cars
  • Integration of Renewable Energy Sources and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
  • Shared Mobility and Ride-Hailing Services

Key Players in the Global BEV Market

  • General Motors Company
  • Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  • Volvo Group
  • Renault Group
  • Tesla Inc.
  • Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW Group)
  • Volkswagen Group
  • Stellantis N.V.
  • Ford Motor Company
  • Hyundai Motor Company
  • NIO Inc.
  • BYD Company Limited
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  • Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Volvo Cars)

The BEV market's rapid growth is driven by a mix of environmental concerns, government incentives, technological advancements, and increasing consumer awareness. It's a dynamic sector characterized by competition, consolidation, and partnerships.

