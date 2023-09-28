Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Maternal Health Market: Increasing Public Health Awareness and Demand for Innovative Medical Technologies

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Maternal Health Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global maternal health market is poised to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of evidence-based best practices aimed at improving maternal and infant health outcomes. Hospitals that excel in patient care quality, safety, and accessibility for pregnant and postpartum patients are now being certified, driving demand for new programs and products in the market.

Enhancing Maternal and Infant Health

Maternal health is a critical aspect of healthcare, focusing on the well-being of pregnant women and their infants. Evidence-based practices and certifications are playing a vital role in ensuring the highest standards of care in this field. Regulatory changes and technological advancements are also contributing to the market's growth.

Segmental Analysis

The global maternal health market is segmented based on type, complications, and care:

Type : This segment includes intrauterine, ectopic, tubal, and other types of maternal health issues. In 2022, complications related to miscarriage are expected to hold a substantial market share due to the increasing demand for maternal health care driven by a rise in miscarriages worldwide.

Complications: Complications within the maternal health market include miscarriage, premature labor and birth, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, placenta previa, and others. The gestational diabetes sub-segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising prevalence of gestational diabetes.

Care: Maternal health care is divided into prenatal care and postnatal care. These care segments play a crucial role in ensuring the health and well-being of pregnant women and infants.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global maternal health market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold a prominent market share due to increasing public health awareness and a growing demand for innovative medical technologies. Meanwhile, North America is expected to experience significant growth driven by increased demand for family planning and a focus on reducing maternal death rates.

Impact Analysis of Maternal Mortality Rates in the US

The maternal mortality rate in the US has seen significant fluctuations in recent years. The report highlights that in 2021, 1,205 women in the US passed away due to pregnancy-related causes, marking a notable increase compared to the previous years. Factors such as race and age play a significant role in maternal mortality rates. Non-Hispanic Black women experienced a maternal mortality rate 2.6 times higher than non-Hispanic White women. These figures underscore the need for improved maternal health care and initiatives to reduce maternal mortality rates.

Key Market Players

Major companies operating in the global maternal health market include Agile Therapeutics, Inc., Boston MedTech Advisors, Inc., Fuji Latex Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., March of Dimes, and others. These market players are actively contributing to market growth through strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches.

