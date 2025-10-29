Asia Pacific Leads the World in AI Adoption While Grappling with Job Fears, BCG Survey Finds

Regional Adoption and Optimism Outpace Global Levels, Driven by Frontline Usage

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees in Asia Pacific are adopting generative AI (GenAI) tools faster and more enthusiastically than their global peers, but they are also more likely to fear that these technologies could put their jobs at risk. These findings come from a new Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report, AI at Work: Is Asia Pacific Leading the Way?, based on a July 2025 survey of over 4,500 employees across nine APAC markets and a global control group.

Adoption and attitudes toward AI vary sharply across countries. India leads the region with a 92% adoption rate, while Japan lags at just 51%. Optimism about AI is highest in China (70%), Malaysia (68%), and Indonesia (69%), compared to only 46% in Japan.

At the same time, job displacement fears show similar divergence. Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand report the highest concern about AI-related job losses, while Japan again registers the lowest concern (40%). In India, despite leading in adoption, only 48% of workers express job fear, which underscores the complexity of perception across markets.

AI adoption is especially strong among frontline employees, with 70% in APAC using GenAI regularly compared to just 51% globally. Overall, 78% of APAC respondents use AI at least weekly, versus 72% worldwide. This bottom-up adoption model reflects a cultural dynamism in the region's workplace practices.

"The Asia Pacific region is showcasing a unique blend of grassroots innovation and digital ambition," said Jeff Walters, a BCG managing director and senior partner and coauthor of the report. "But this momentum also introduces critical challenges in governance, workflow redesign, and employee support."

Informal Use Highlights Gaps in Governance

Widespread informal use of GenAI tools reflects both the enthusiasm and impatience of employees across levels. Fifty-eight percent of APAC respondents say they would use AI even without company approval, and 35% would bypass restrictions to do so. Despite this high engagement, only 57% report that their companies are redesigning workflows to integrate AI effectively.

This gap poses significant risks. Without proper governance, companies may undermine both security and productivity.

Frontline Enthusiasm Meets Elevated Anxiety

While the region's frontline workers are leading adoption, they are also feeling exposed. Over half (53%) fear job loss from AI, a much higher proportion than the global average of 36%. Meanwhile, 60% of all APAC respondents report feeling optimistic about AI, compared to 52% globally, illustrating a complex blend of hope and anxiety.

Agentic AI on the Rise—But Understanding Trails

A majority (77%) of APAC workers say their businesses are experimenting with or deploying autonomous AI agents. Yet only 33% feel they understand these tools well, signaling a significant education and governance gap.

Leadership Support Is Crucial

Employees who feel supported by leadership are more likely to report higher job satisfaction and optimism about career prospects. However, frontline employees still receive the least support across roles.

"To turn high usage into real impact, companies must close the gap between experimentation and execution," said Jinseok Jang, a BCG managing director and partner. "That means top-down governance, upskilling, and a clear AI narrative that aligns with employee expectations."

