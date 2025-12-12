US Luxury and Exotic Car Market Set to Reach Up to $215 Billion by 2035--Nearly Twice Its Current Size

New BCG and duPont REGISTRY Study Explores How Luxury Car Brands Can Adapt to Fading Loyalty, Changing Digital Habits, and Shifting Ownership Expectations

Secondary Market for Luxury and Exotic Vehicles Projected to Grow 1.5x Faster Than New Sales Over the Next Decade

Emotion Ranked as the Top Driver of Luxury Vehicle Purchases

95% of Buyers Said Experiences Enhanced Their Brand Satisfaction

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US luxury and exotic car market is projected to grow from $110 billion today to between $180 and $215 billion by 2035. The strongest growth is expected in vehicles priced between $100,000 and $170,000—both new and used—with annual sales forecast to rise 6% to 8%. In contrast, slower growth is expected in the higher-margin "ultra-luxury" and "hyper-luxury" segments (vehicles priced at $170,000 and above).

Rising new car prices, driven by higher production costs and tariff impacts, combined with a growing pool of secondary market inventory, are pushing more buyers toward pre-owned models. Sales of used luxury and exotic cars are expected to grow 1.5 times faster than new car sales over the next decade, rising 5% to 8% annually compared to 5% to 6% for new vehicles.

These are among the findings of a new report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and duPont REGISTRY Group, titled Beyond the Drive: The Future of the Luxury Automotive Ecosystem. The report draws on a survey of over 400 current owners, former owners, and prospective buyers; interviews with leading dealers, collectors, and auto executives; and a proprietary market-sizing model.

"Luxury is no longer defined solely by the vehicle itself," said Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group, and a coauthor of the report. "Today's buyers demand more than exceptional engineering—they expect a curated journey. From personalized digital touchpoints to exclusive, in-person experiences, the buying process has become as critical as the car. For modern collectors, that elevated experience is the true mark of luxury."

How Luxury Buyers Shop Today

Shopping is a near-constant activity. About 80% of buyers browse online for luxury vehicles weekly or even daily, even when they don't have an immediate intention to purchase.

About 80% of buyers browse online for luxury vehicles weekly or even daily, even when they don't have an immediate intention to purchase. Younger buyers cross-shop more broadly than other generations. Although most buyers stick to a few preferred brands, millennials and Gen Z respondents are more likely to explore.

Although most buyers stick to a few preferred brands, millennials and Gen Z respondents are more likely to explore. Emotion drives purchasing across generations. One in three buyers cited emotional factors, such as a connection to the brand or design, as their top reason for choosing a car. Beyond emotion, buyers aged 18 to 60 were more likely to view a luxury car as a reward or investment opportunity. Buyers aged 60 and above cited cutting-edge technology and owning the latest model as key motivations.

One in three buyers cited emotional factors, such as a connection to the brand or design, as their top reason for choosing a car. Beyond emotion, buyers aged 18 to 60 were more likely to view a luxury car as a reward or investment opportunity. Buyers aged 60 and above cited cutting-edge technology and owning the latest model as key motivations. Buyers act fast once they've decided. Although most buyers (69%) spend over three months researching, one-third complete a purchase within a week of deciding on a vehicle. Another third buy within two to four weeks.

Although most buyers (69%) spend over three months researching, one-third complete a purchase within a week of deciding on a vehicle. Another third buy within two to four weeks. Digital platforms are rising in influence. While most sales still happen through dealerships, three-quarters of respondents said they would consider buying their next vehicle entirely online. Millennials and Gen Z were more likely to buy from digital platforms or private sellers (mainly conducted online).

Experiences, Events, and Services Now Central to Luxury Car Ownership

Nearly 95% of respondents said experiences are a valuable part of their brand satisfaction, but not all experiences are rated equally. Driving-focused events such as track days, factory tours, and driver training were most popular, whereas lifestyle experiences like wine tastings or fashion events were nascent but significant.

When it comes to services, the three most essential were vehicle pick-up and drop-off, quick resolution of minor issues, and a dedicated advisor. Despite this, about 60% of buyers said they hadn't purchased an all-in-one service package along with their vehicle, with two-thirds saying it either wasn't offered or was too expensive.

"Luxury auto brands are entering an era where heritage alone won't be enough," said Felix Stellmaszek, global leader of BCG's Automotive and Mobility practice, and a coauthor of the report. "The next wave of growth will come from brands that elevate the entire experience and collaborate with the right partners in the ecosystem—bringing the same dedication they've long given to engineering and design to the immersive ownership experiences today's buyers expect. This is the moment to lead by making luxury more personal and seamless."

Download the publication here: https://www.bcg.com/publications/2025/beyond-the-drive-the-future-of-automotive-ecosystems

