Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market Analysis Report 2022: Focus on China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, & Singapore

The Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. It ascribes to the growing geriatric population across the region susceptible to breast cancer.

Additionally, increasing need for advanced technology for the early detection of breast cancer has significantly increased the demand for Mammography Devices across distinct parts of the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, growing government reimbursement policies to avail the advanced healthcare procedure is expected to increase the demand for various Mammography Devices, fueling market growth through 2028.

Besides, the rising adoption of advanced technology in countries like China and India and the availability of advanced methods are expected to support the Asia Pacific Mammography Devices market during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing lifestyle and nutritional changes are expected to increase the demand for mammography devices, thereby supporting market growth.

Similarly, favorable government initiatives for the better treatment of breast cancer is expected to create a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Besides, newly developed mammography device with lower cost will boost the market growth during the forecast period. In 2012, the disease affected 1.7 million women and caused over 522,000 deaths (WHO, 2017).



The increasing prevalence of breast Cancer propels the market growth



Increasing implementation of preventive healthcare and disease diagnosis programs can create lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period.

Developing countries like Japan have taken the initiative in cancer control programs because it is one of the Japan's leading causes of death. So, cancer screening programs are expected across the country by municipalities with government support. It, in turn, is expected to create lucrative growth over the years.

Breast screen Australia, the government's national screening program, invites women between 50-74 to undergo free mammograms every 2 years. Women aged 40-49 and those over 74 are screened free of charge. Increasing high prevalence in developing areas because of the lifestyle changes among women who are engaged in the working class, and breast cancer peruse is one of the chronic diseases of urban women primarily. This can be an essential growth factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Rising investment by the government in carcinoma therapy



Increasing beneficial government rules and policies for launching of new devices like Mammography Devices expects to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Similarly, increasing awareness for the detection of breast cancer enhances the demand for Mammography devices across the region, this in turn boosts the market growth during the forecast period. The predicted age-standardized incidence rate of breast cancer in Asia is 34.4 per 100,000, according to GLOBOCAN 2018.

Various organizations are investing in developing new technology for the treatment of breast cancer which will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. According to a 2018 report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), regardless of race or ethnicity, breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women.

Different non-governmental organizations, hospitals, and other public welfare organizations have taken initiative for organizing camps and awareness campaigns to spread awareness pertaining to breast cancer, these factors are expected to boost the market growth over the years.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare (Smart Breast Corporation)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc

Konica Minolta Inc

Hologic Inc.

Planmed OY

Metaltronica SpA

IMS Giotto S.P.A

NP JSC Amico

Analogic Corporation

KUB Technologies Inc.

Report Scope:



Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market, By Product Type:

Full-field Digital Mammography

Film-screen Mammogram

Breast Tomosynthesis

Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market, By Technology:

Digital

Analog

Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market, By Country:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Malaysia

Vietnam

Indonesia

Singapore

