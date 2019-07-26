Asia-Pacific Military Robots Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.91% During 2019-2025

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Military Robots Market by Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts to 2025.



The report is based on comprehensive research of APAC military robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of the APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC military robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Country.



Based on the platform, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Airborne Robots (further split into MALE Military Drones, HALE Military Drones, Tactical Drones)

Land Robots (further categorized into Wheeled Robots, Tracked Robots, Legged Robots, Wearable Robots)

Marine Robots (further segmented as Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV))

On the basis of application, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Search and Rescue

Combat Support

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Mine Clearance

Firefighting

Others

On the basis of operation mode, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Human Operated (further split into Tethered and Untethered)

Autonomous (further split into Fully Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous)

On the basis of payload, the market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

Sensor

Laser

Radar & GPS

Camera

Video Screens

Weapons

Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Platform, Application, and Operation Mode over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC military robots market industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players:

AeroVironment Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

(AVIC) Atlas Elektronik GmbH

BAE Systems PLC



Boston Dynamics

Boston Engineering

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Energid Technologies Corporation

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oceanserver Technology Inc.

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

ReconRobotics Inc.

SAAB SEAEYE Ltd.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Schilling Robotics LLC

Teledyne Gavia EHF

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Value Chain Analysis

2.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.3 Major Growth Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of APAC Market by Platform

3.1 Market Overview by Platform

3.2 APAC Airborne Military Robots Market 2014-2025

3.3 APAC Land Military Robots Market 2014-2025

3.4 APAC Marine Military Robots Market 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of APAC Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 APAC Military Robots Market for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) 2014-2025

4.3 APAC Military Robots Market for Search and Rescue 2014-2025

4.4 APAC Military Robots Market for Combat Support 2014-2025

4.5 APAC Military Robots Market for Transportation 2014-2025

4.6 APAC Military Robots Market for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) 2014-2025

4.7 APAC Military Robots Market for Mine Clearance 2014-2025

4.8 APAC Military Robots Market for Firefighting 2014-2025

4.9 APAC Military Robots Market for Other Applications 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of APAC Market by Operation Mode

5.1 Market Overview by Operation Mode

5.2 APAC Market of Human Operated Military Robots 2014-2025

5.3 APAC Market of Autonomous Military Robots 2014-2025



6 Segmentation of APAC Market by Payload

6.1 Market Overview by Payload

6.2 APAC Sensor Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.3 APAC Laser Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.4 APAC Radar & GPS Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.5 APAC Camera Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.6 APAC Video Screens Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.7 APAC Weapons Payload Market for Military Robots 2014-2025

6.8 APAC Market of Other Payloads for Military Robots 2014-2025



7 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country

7.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.2 Japan

7.3 China

7.4 India

7.5 Australia

7.6 South Korea

7.7 Rest of APAC Region



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles



9 Investing in APAC Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of APAC Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



