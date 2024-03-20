Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Optical Fiber Markets, 2022-2023 and 2031: Growing Demand for Cloud Computing and Data Centers, Biomedical Applications and Microelectronics

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber): Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber) is projected to reach $104.3 million by 2031 from $17.3 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period 2022-2031

With the growing demand from end-user industries such telecommunications, information technology, medical devices, aerospace and defense, among others, it is expected that the need for next-generation optical fiber would increase. Moreover, it is projected that the market for next-generation optical fiber (multicore and hollow core fiber) will continue to grow during the projected period of 2022-2031, driven by the telecommunications industry's increasing adoption of these fibers as well as the growing demand for information technology products in several emerging economies, such as China and India.

The next generation of optical fibers has more complicated designs and experience power attenuation, which is driving up component and installation costs. Additionally, the lack of qualified workers in the optical sector is working as a challenge to the growth.



Market Introduction



The need for next-generation optical fibers, such as hollow core and multicore fiber, is rising in the Asia-Pacific region. These cutting-edge optical fibers are widely sought after in a variety of industries, including information technology, aerospace and defense, medical, and telecommunications, since they provide improved data transmission capabilities with lower attenuation, dispersion, and distortion.



Particularly in the telecommunications sector, next-generation optical fibers have been widely used, opening doors for both established firms and fresh competitors. In the near future, it is anticipated that the influence of these advanced fibers on end-user sectors would increase from moderate to high as their application spreads throughout various industries. As the APAC region's industries - including telecommunications, medical, aerospace and defense, and information technology - become more and more prevalent, the demand and impact of next-generation optical fibers are anticipated to increase further.

Analyst's Perspective



Next-generation optical fibers play a significant role in telecommunications, medical, aerospace and defense, and information technology, as well as other applications. Next-generation optical fibers have been adopted by these end users, as it offers the high-speed and large-capacity data transmission which is required in these industries with increasing data usage by individuals globally.

Also, the adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G in the telecommunications industry, increasing demand for advanced and highly efficient sensors and lasers in the medical industry, and growing adoption of smart electronic devices are anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Next-generation optical fibers are gaining traction in end-user industries on the back of high-speed and large-capacity data transmission requirements and are also being used in developing high-efficiency sensors and laser products.



The Asia-Pacific next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber) has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been product developments, business expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the Asia-Pacific next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber).





Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber)?

next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber)? Which applications (by end users) and products (by product type, by material type) segments are leading in terms of consumption of the next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber), and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth during 2021-2031?

Who are the prominent players catering to the demand for the next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber), and what are the key offerings?

Key Market Players

NEC Corporation

Sintec Optronics Pte Ltd

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Zhongshan Meisu Technology Co.,Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for 5G Mobile Networks

1.1.1.2 Growing Demand in Laser and Sensing Applications

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem of Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber)

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory/Certification Bodies

1.1.3.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber)

1.1.5 Technological Advancements in Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber)

1.1.6 Comparison between Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber vs Conventional Single Core Optical Fiber

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Cloud Computing and Data Centers

1.2.1.2 Growing Demand in Biomedical Applications

1.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Microelectronics

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Installation Cost

1.2.2.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Growing Investments in Defense and Security Industry

1.2.5.2 Increasing Interest in the Space Industry

1.2.5.3 Rising Need for Higher-Speed and Larger-Capacity Transmission Systems (Telecom Transmission)

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem



2 Regions

2.1 China

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2 Key Producers and Suppliers in China

2.1.1.3 Business Drivers

2.1.1.4 Business Challenges

2.1.2 Applications

2.1.2.1 China Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber) (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3 Products

2.1.3.1 China Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber) (by Product Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3.2 China Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber) (by Material Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Producers and Suppliers in Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Applications

2.2.3 Products

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific and Japan (by Country)

2.2.4.1 Japan

2.2.4.2 South Korea

2.2.4.3 India

2.2.4.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies, Product Type

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.2 Role in the Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber)

3.2.2.1 Product Portfolio

3.2.2.2 Production Sites

3.2.2.3 Corporate Strategies

3.2.2.3.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

3.2.2.4 R&D Analysis

3.2.3 Analyst View



4 Research Methodology

