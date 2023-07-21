Asia-Pacific Nitrile Medical Gloves Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Eco-Friendly Nitrile Medical Gloves - The Innovative Trend Driving Market Growth

21 Jul, 2023, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Nitrile Medical Gloves Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific nitrile medical glove market is projected to reach a value of $3.17 billion by 2028 from $1.74 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%
The study considers a detailed APAC Nitrile medical glove market scenario and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in APAC. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the APAC Nitrile medical glove market in revenue and volume.
Exhaustive information regarding the Asian market landscape increases its capacity for nitrile medical gloves to export to other countries and for domestic consumption. The launch of eco-friendly nitrile medical gloves in the market is one of the innovative trends. The increasing target population is slowly increasing the consumption volume in APAC.
The Asian companies are partnering with various companies in other regions to have subsidiaries and expand their market presence. Countries like China have large numbers of patients affected with COVID-19 and distributed vaccines to reduce the spread of the disease in the market. Post-COVID-19 pandemic, the countries have increased their safety standards in the market.
The shift towards manufacturing eco-friendly nitrile medical gloves among key players is included in the report.
Report Highlights
- The demand for the eco-friendly products in the Asian market is increasing.
- The consumption of medical gloves has increased in Asian countries. The safety standards have gone high.
- China is reporting thousands of COVID-19 cases in the middle of 2023. This will keep the demand for nitrile gloves high in the market.
- Non-powdered medical glove segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The majority of the countries in Asia have stopped using powdered nitrile medical gloves. However, in some developing countries, nitrile powdered gloves are still used.
- The demand for examination gloves in Asia is increasing. New healthcare settings are opening up, and vaccination clinics are increasing, increasing safety standards in the countries for the healthcare professionals are increasing the volume of examination gloves.
- By End-users, the hospitals' segment accounted for the largest share. By volume, the diagnostic laboratories are expected to grow faster with 100% incremental growth.
- Post-COVID-19, the demand for surgical gloves increased drastically, following a positive trend in the market. Increased access to surgeries from developing countries increased the volume of surgeries performed.
Key Vendors:
- Ansell
- Hartalega
- Kossan Rubber Industries
- Top Glove
Other Prominent Vendors:
- A1 Globe
- Adventa Health
- Alsace Protection
- Akzenta International
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Bergamot
- Hycare International
- Intco Medical Technologies
- Kanam Latex Industries
- Leboo Healthcare Products
- Neomedic
- Phoenix Rubber Products
- RFB Latex
- Riverside Holdings
- Semperit
- Tan Sin Lian Industries
Nitrile Medical Glove Market Segmentation Data
APAC: Projected Revenue by Category (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)
- Non-Powdered
- Powdered
APAC: Projected Revenue by Application (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)
- Examination
- Surgical
APAC: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)
- End-User Snapshot
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Labs
- ASCs
- Clinics
- Others
Nitrile Medical Glove Market Prospects & Opportunities
- APAC Nitrile Medical Glove Market Drivers
- APAC Nitrile Medical Glove Trends
- APAC Nitrile Medical Glove Constraints
APAC Nitrile Medical Glove Industry Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Key Players
- Other Prominent Players
Share this article