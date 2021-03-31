Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2021-2026: China will Increase by $8.4 Billion, India by $4.7 Billion and Japan by $4.5 Billion
Mar 31, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
OTT TV episodes and movies revenues for 22 countries in the Asia Pacific region will reach $54 billion in 2026; up by 90% from the $29 billion recorded in 2020.
China will increase by $8.4 billion, India $4.7 billion and Japan $4.5 billion. Indian revenues will nearly triple, with Japan close to doubling.
Simon Murray, Principal Analyst said: "China will account for 44% of the region's revenues by 2026, down from 54% in 2020 as other countries catch up. China will add $5 billion in AVOD revenues between 2020 and 2026, with SVOD bringing in an extra $3 billion."
SVOD revenues in Asia Pacific overtook AVOD revenues in 2019. Revenues for both AVOD and SVOD will double between 2020 and 2026 to $22 billion and $28 billion respectively.
Published in March 2021, this 206-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report provides extensive research for 22 territories.
Covering movies and TV episodes, the report comes in three parts:
- Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 49-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 106-page PDF document.
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;
Companies Mentioned
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime Video
- Disney+
- HBO
- Apple TV+
- Stan
- Binge
- Foxtel Now
- Zee5
- Youku Tudou
- IQiyi
- Tencent Video
- Vodafone
- beIN
- Ooredoo
- OSN
- StarzPlay
- Viu
- Shahid VIP
- Hulu
- Iflix
- Neon
