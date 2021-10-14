Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Report 2021: Market is Forecasted to Reach $39.64 Billion in 2025 - Growing Shift Towards Palm Oil Crop Transplanting

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market (Production, Consumption, Exports & Imports): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific palm oil market is forecasted to reach US$39.64 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 6%, during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Growth in the Asia-Pacific palm oil market is supported by factors such as growing population, surging biofuel production, expanding cosmetics sector and escalating application in various markets. However, the market growth would be challenged by growing labour challenges, rising economic and social issues and increasing environmental concerns.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like accelerating baked goods & confectionery retail sales, rapid adoption in laundry detergent market, rising initiatives to ban Trans Fat and growing shift towards palm oil crop transplanting.

Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil that is extracted from the flesh or pulp (the outer part) of the fruit of the oil palms. It is a versatile oil, used as a raw material for both food (cooking oil, shortenings, margarine, and as a feedstock for biofuel) and non-food industries (consumer products, including soaps, cosmetics, candles, and detergents).

The Asia-Pacific palm oil market by region can be segmented into the following regions: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Philippines. In 2020, the dominant share of palm oil production was held by Indonesia, followed by Malaysia and Thailand.

The fastest growing country, both in terms of production and consumption, is Indonesia due to increasing palm oil plantation area, favourable government regulations and rising number of edible oil manufacturers engaged in palm oil production activities.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific palm oil market segmented on the basis of segmented on the basis of production, consumption, exports and imports with potential impact of COVID-19.

palm oil market segmented on the basis of segmented on the basis of production, consumption, exports and imports with potential impact of COVID-19. The major countries such as Indonesia , Malaysia , Thailand , India , China , Pakistan , Bangladesh and Philippines have been analyzed.

, , , , , , and have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Wilmar International Limited, PT Astra International, Tbk, Sime Darby Berhad, Golden Agri-Resources Ltd., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad and IOI Corporation Berhad) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Fractional Oil Types obtained from Palm Fruit

1.3 Product Types of Palm Oil

1.4 Production Process of Palm Oil

1.5 Health Benefits of Palm Oil

1.6 End Use Industries of Palm Oil

1.7 Palm Oil Value Chain Analysis

1.8 Difference Between Palm Oil & Palm Kernel Oil

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in International Trade

2.2 Reduction in Margarine Production

2.3 Impact on Malaysian Palm Oil Sector

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market by Value

3.2 Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume

3.4 Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

3.5 Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume by Country

4. Regional Market

4.1 Indonesia

4.1.1 Indonesia Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

4.1.2 Indonesia Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast

4.1.3 Indonesia Palm Oil Exports Volume Forecast

4.1.4 Indonesia Palm Oil Planted Area Forecast

4.2 Malaysia

4.3 Thailand

4.4 India

4.5 China

4.6 Pakistan

4.7 Bangladesh

4.8 Philippines

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Population

5.1.2 Surging Biofuel Production

5.1.3 Expanding Cosmetics Market

5.1.4 Escalating Application in Various Markets

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Accelerating Baked Goods & Confectionery Retail Sales

5.2.2 Rapid Adoption in Laundry Detergent Market

5.2.3 Rising Initiatives to Ban Trans Fat

5.2.4 Growing Shift towards Palm Oil Crop Transplanting

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Growing Labour Challenges

5.3.2 Rising Economic & Social Issues

5.3.3 Increasing Environmental Concerns

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Asia Pacific Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Wilmar International Limited

PT Astra International, Tbk ( Astra Agro Lestari )

) Sime Darby Berhad

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfpeji

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

