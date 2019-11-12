Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Elastomers Report 2019 Featuring Major Producers of Cast Elastomers, TPU, Spandex, Footwear Elastomers, RIM/RRIM, Technical Microcellular

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC PU Elastomers 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This volume provides information on the production of PU elastomers and the related consumption of the principal PU raw materials, with estimates for 2018 and forecasts for 2023.

PRODUCTS AND END USES

The production of polyurethane elastomers and related raw material demand is broken down as follows:

Cast Elastomers (hot and cold cure)

Fibres/Spandex

Footwear

RIM/RRIM (including automotive window encapsulation)

Technical Microcellular

TPU Synthetic Leather

Other/Non-specific

UNITS OF VOLUME

All the volumes quoted in this report related to tonnes of finished product and tonnes of raw materials consumed, unless otherwise stated.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction Elastomers

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Indicative Formulations

1.3 Abbreviations

1.4 End-use Market Definitions

2. Elastomers Product Description

2.1 Product Description

3. Key Market Players

3.1 Major Producers of Cast Elastomers

3.2 Major Producers of TPU

3.3 Major Producers of Spandex

3.4 Major Producers of Footwear Elastomers

3.5 Major Producers of RIM/RRIM

3.6 Major Producers of Technical Microcellular

4. Total APAC Elastomers

4.1 Elastomers Trends - APAC

4.2 Growth in Production of Elastomers

4.3 PU Production by Country - East Asia

4.4 PU Production by Country - SEA and Oceania

4.5 PU Production by Country - South Asia

4.6 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

4.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5.1 East Asia Elastomers

5.1.1 Elastomers Trends - East Asia

5.1.2 Growth in Production of Elastomers

5.1.3 PU Production by Country

5.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Country

5.1.5 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

5.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5.2 China

5.3 Japan

5.4 South Korea

5.5 Taiwan

6.1 South East Asia & Oceania Elastomers

6.1.1 Elastomers Trends - South East Asia & Oceania

6.1.2 Growth in Production of Elastomers

6.1.3 PU Production by Country

6.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Country

6.1.5 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

6.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

6.2 Australia

6.3 Indonesia

6.4 Malaysia

6.5 Philippines

6.6 Singapore

6.7 Thailand

6.8 Vietnam

7.1 South Asia Elastomers

7.1.1 Elastomers Trends - South Asia

7.1.2 Growth in Production of Elastomers

7.1.3 PU Production by Country

7.1.4 Forecast PU Production by Country

7.1.5 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

7.1.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

7.2 Bangladesh

7.3 India

7.4 Pakistan

