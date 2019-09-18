Asia-Pacific Power Sector Regulatory Tracker 2019: Expansion of RE Power Plants & Gas and Nuclear Power Plants

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Power Sector Regulatory Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With climate change having a significant impact worldwide, decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization are the three main 'Ds' transforming the power sector today. Reports published by many government agencies have forecast the growing penetration of distributed and renewable energy technologies in the overall power market.



The main objectives of this study are to provide some insights into the power industry structure in key Asian countries, list key stakeholders in the power generation industry, highlight major regulations driving investment into the power sector, present an analysis of the installed capacity, and provide a summary of the overall power generation risks. There has been an increasing demand for stable and reliable electricity supply driven by factors such as sustained economic growth, high population growth, and the growing rate of urbanization in many Southeast Asian countries. The power market has been undergoing significant changes over the last few years due to the adoption of advanced technologies in power generation, transmission, and distribution. There is an urgent need for traditional power utilities to change their business models and adapt to these changes. Furthermore, these new trends have necessitated governments of all countries to devise policies and regulations that open up the power generation sector to make it more competitive and highly efficient. All these initiatives are targeted to attract increased private investments into the sector.



Implementation of power sector policies and the subsequent actual investments have had varying levels of success in each country driven by diverse internal and external factors. This success also depends on the maturity level of the electricity market in each country.



While the economic situation remains stagnant in western countries, many Asian nations are expected to register some of the highest GDP growth rates in the world. Governments in these countries are putting in place policy frameworks and institutional mechanisms to attract investment and facilitate private sector participation in the power market. This Regulatory Tracker research covers countries in Southeast Asia except for Myanmar and Brunei, as well as key economies in the Far East such as Japan and South Korea.



Some of the regulations have a direct impact on driving specific investments either into the conventional power market or into the renewable energy market.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the power sector structures like in Asia ?

? Who are the key stakeholders exerting influence in the power market?

Which are the key regulations that are having a high impact on the power sector?

What is the current electricity mix in these countries and how is it likely to change in 2023?

What are the market risks in each country for investors to assess?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Introduction

Research Scope

Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Key Notes on Regulatory Analysis

Key Notes on Risk Analysis Summary

Indonesia - Power Sector Analysis

Power Market Structure

Energy Agencies and Government Bodies

Key Stakeholders in the Power Generation Market

Regulatory Overview - Policy Framework

Regulatory Overview - Summary of Policy Targets

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 1: Renewable Energy

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 2: Power Generation Plan

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 3: Solar Energy

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 4: 35GW Power Development Plan

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 5: PPA for Power Plants

Power Generation Risks Summary

Installed Capacity Analysis

Enablers and Barriers

Cambodia - Power Sector Analysis

Power Market Structure

Energy Agencies and Government Bodies

Key Stakeholders in the Power Generation Market

Regulatory Overview - Policy Framework

Regulatory Overview - Summary of Policy Targets

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 1: EDMP

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 2: Photovoltaic(PV) - Solar Regulation

Power Generation Risks Summary

Installed Capacity Analysis

Enablers and Barriers

Malaysia - Power Sector Analysis

Power Market Structure

Energy Agencies and Government Bodies

Key Stakeholders in the Power Generation Market

Regulatory Overview - Policy Framework

Regulatory Overview - Summary of Policy Targets and Impact

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 1: Gas Supply

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 2: Energy Efficiency

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 3: Solar

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 4: Green Technology

Power Generation Risks Summary

Installed Capacity Analysis

Enablers and Barriers

Vietnam - Power Sector Analysis

Power Market Structure

Energy Agencies and Government Bodies

Key Stakeholders in the Power Generation Market

Regulatory Overview - Policy Framework

Regulatory Overview - Summary of Policy Targets

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 1: Renewable Energy

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 2: Solar Energy

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 3: Power Development Plan

Power Generation Risks Summary

Installed Capacity Analysis

Enablers and Barriers

Laos - Power Sector Analysis

Power Market Structure

Energy Agencies and Government Bodies

Key Stakeholders in the Power Generation Market

Regulatory Analysis - Policy Framework

Regulatory Analysis - Summary of Policy Targets

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 1: Renewable Energy

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 2: NSEDP Electricity Production

Power Generation Risks Summary

Installed Capacity Analysis

Enablers and Barriers

Philippines - Power Sector Analysis

Power Market Structure

Philippines Energy Agencies and Government Bodies

Key Stakeholders in the Power Generation Market

Regulatory Analysis - Policy Framework

Regulatory Analysis - Summary of Policy Targets

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 1: Energy Sector

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 2: Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS)

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 3: Energy Efficiency

Power Generation Risks Summary

Installed Capacity Analysis

Enablers and Barriers

Thailand - Power Sector Analysis

Power Market Structure

Energy Agencies and Government Bodies

Key Stakeholders in the Power Generation Market

Regulatory Analysis - Policy Framework

Regulatory Analysis - Summary of Policy Targets

Regulatory Analysis

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 1: Domestic Coal-fired Plants

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 2: Large Hydro Power Plants in Thailand

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 3: RE Target in Generation Mix to be 20.11% by 2036

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 4: Cross-border Interconnection with Coal Plant in Lao PDR

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 5: Cross-border Interconnection with Hydro Plant in Lao PDR

Power Generation Risks Summary

Installed Capacity Analysis

Enablers and Barriers

Singapore - Power Sector Analysis

Power Market Structure

Energy Agencies and Government Bodies

Key Stakeholders in the Power Generation Market

Regulatory Analysis - Policy Framework

Regulatory Analysis - Summary of Policy Targets

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 1: Solar Energy

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 2: Open Electricity Market

Power Generation Risks Summary

Installed Capacity Analysis

Enablers and Barriers

South Korea - Power Sector Analysis

Power Market Structure

Energy Agencies and Government Bodies

Key Stakeholders in the Power Generation Market

Regulatory Analysis - Policy Framework

Regulatory Analysis - Summary of Policy Targets

Regulatory Analysis - Korea Second Energy Master Plan

Power Generation Risks Summary

Installed Capacity Analysis

Enablers and Barriers

Japan - Power Sector Analysis

Power Market Structure

Energy Agencies and Government Bodies

Key Stakeholders in the Power Generation Market

Regulatory Analysis - Policy Framework

Regulatory Analysis - Summary of Policy Targets

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 1: Renewable Energy

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 2: Nuclear Power

Regulatory Analysis - Policy 3: Fossil Fuels

Power Generation Risks Summary

Installed Capacity Analysis

Enablers and Barriers

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Expansion of RE Power Plants

Growth Opportunity 2 - Expansion of Gas and Nuclear Power Plants Power Plants

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

The Last Word



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilfbs5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

