Asia-Pacific Privileged Access Management Solutions Markets, 2020-2024 - Future Growth Potential Enhanced by Growth Opportunities to Secure Privileged Access Across Cloud Environments
Jan 20, 2021, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acceleration of Cloud Technology Powering the APAC Privileged Access Management Solutions Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for privileged access management (PAM) solutions will continue to increase in the next 5 years because of the stringent requirements for compliance and concerns about data privacy and security (particularly in highly regulated industries).
On-premises solutions will continue to be widely adopted among businesses in the Asia-Pacific region because of requirements for privacy, full control of solutions, performance, and compliance, mainly in ASEAN countries, Japan, South Korea, and China. Overall, PAM solutions will remain strong among large enterprises and organizations that have complex infrastructure, networks, and critical and valuable data that are often accessed by different departments and accounts.
Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2018 to 2024, with the base year being 2019. The vertical segmentation includes government; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); service providers; manufacturing; education; healthcare; and others including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITeS, utilities, eCommerce, and BPOs.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the PAM solutions market growing? If so, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What were the key market trends in 2019? What trends will gain importance in the future?
- What are the key market drivers and restraints?
- What does the competitive landscape in Asia-Pacific look like?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Privileged Access Management Solutions Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Customer Segmentation
- Research Objectives
- Research Methodology
- Geographic Coverage
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Share by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Share by Industry Horizontal
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - China
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Share by Industry Horizontal
- Revenue Share Analysis
Vendor Analysis
- Broadcom (Symantec Enterprise Division)
- CyberArk
- DBAPPSecurity
- NRI Secure
- NSFOCUS
- NTT TechnoCross
- Venustech
Other Notable Vendors
- Centrify
- ManageEngine
- MasterSAM
- Micro Focus
- One Identity
- QI-ANXIN GROUP
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Need for PAM Services
- Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Need for PAM for OT and Cloud Environments
- Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Need for Integration of Threat Intelligence and Other Predictive Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 4: PAM with DevOps
Next Steps
