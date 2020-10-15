Asia-Pacific Respiratory Monitoring Markets 2020-2025: Spirometers to Dominate the Market - Key Players are Medtronic, Draegerwerk, GE Healthcare, Philips, Resmed, Siemens Healthcare, Teijin Pharma

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Respiratory Monitoring Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market at a global level, owing to the increasing purchasing power of patients in countries, such as India and China.



The demand for better healthcare in the Asia-Pacific region is due to the increasing respiratory diseases and the growing aging population. Growing economic growth and urbanization of Asian countries, initiatives taken by the local governments, such as healthcare awareness programs and collaborations with the NGO's to create healthcare awareness, are contributing toward the change in demand patterns, which are driving the respiratory monitoring market in the Asia-Pacific region.



The other factors also include the rise in the number of smokers, high prevalence of respiratory diseases, and the growing pollution levels and development of advanced technologies. On the other hand, the high cost of devices and the unfavourable regulatory reforms are likely to impede the market growth for respiratory monitoring market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Key Market Trends



Spirometers to Dominate the Market over the Forecast Period Over the Forecast Period



The market is segmented on the basis of the type of device and geography. Type of device is further divided into Spirometers, Peak Flow Meters, Sleep Test Devices, Gas Analyzers, Pulse Oximeters, and Capnographs.



The spirometer segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. There are various types of spirometers, such as desktop, hand-held, and tabletop spirometers. Clinics and hospitals are extensively using tabletop spirometers, and home care settings are using a handheld spirometer, owing to their convenience and accessibility.



The Asia-Pacific region is home for a large heterogeneous population whose respiratory health is influenced by the social, economic, and environmental factors. Despite this variability, most of the prevalent causes of respiratory mortality and morbidity are air pollution, infection, and tobacco smoking. Hence, these factors are expected to positively impact the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The market comprises of major market players, who are focusing on R&D, in order to form the stable and safe formulation. The market has been noticing technological developments on a large scale, for the past couple of years.



Some of the market players are Medtronic, Draegerwerk, GE Healthcare, Philips, Resmed, Siemens Healthcare, Teijin Pharma, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

4.2.2 Urbanization and Growing Pollution Levels

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Reimbursement Concerns

4.3.2 High Costs Associated with the Devices

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Device

5.1.1 Spirometers

5.1.2 Peak Flow Meters

5.1.3 Sleep Test Devices

5.1.4 Gas Analyzers

5.1.5 Pulse Oximeters

5.1.6 Capnographs

5.1.7 Other Types of Devices

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 Japan

5.2.1.3 India

5.2.1.4 Australia

5.2.1.5 South Korea

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medtronic PLC

6.1.2 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Getinge AB

6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V

6.1.6 Resmed

6.1.7 Siemens Healthineers AG

6.1.8 Teijin Pharma



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



