Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics Market to 2023 - Market Stood at $ 435 Million in 2017 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 23%
The "Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics Market By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific retail analytics market stood at $ 435 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23% by 2023, owing to increasing deployment of public Wi-Fi systems across various offline retail stores.
Moreover, rising income levels, increasing spending of various central governments towards big data and analytics, and growing demand for automated retail-based services are expected to fuel the region's retail analytics market during forecast period.
Some of the other factors that would aid growth in the market are growing adoption of IoT devices and rising smartphone and internet user base across the region.
Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of retail analytics market in APAC:
- Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific retail analytics market are
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Qlik
- Infor
- Tibco Software Inc.
- Tableau Software
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics Market Landscape
5. Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics Market Outlook
6. China Retail Analytics Market Outlook
7. India Retail Analytics Market Outlook
8. Indonesia Retail Analytics Market Outlook
9. South Korea Retail Analytics Market Outlook
10. Singapore Retail Analytics Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
